Thursday's Best Deals: AeroGarden Harvest, Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1 + 2, Boltune Wireless Earbuds, Clinique Kisses Gift Set, Hum Electric Toothbrush, Fitbit Inspire 2, and More

The AeroGarde n Harvest and Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 lead Thur sday’s best deals.



32" Dell QHD Curved Monitor Image : Giovanni Colantonio

Here’s a fact: screens don’t have to be flat. You’ve been raised for decades to believe that a screen is like a window, letting you peer into the digital world through a flat display. It’s all a lie. What if I told you there was another world? Another dimension possible for your gaming and movie-going experiences? It’s not a dream; it’s real life. Welcome to the Curved era. You can grab a Dell QHD curved monitor on sale at Best Buy right now for $350 and see for yourself. Beyond its curved 32" display, this is a solid option in its own right. It has a 164HZ refresh rate and a 2560 x 1440 display. That makes it a solid all-around option for gamers looking to split the difference between frame rate and visual quality in their games.

Fitbit Inspire 2 Image : Fitbit

Get your fitness-obsessed friend a Fitbit Inspire 2 from Macy’s. It’s down to $70, which is about 30% off the original list price of $100. You’ll be able to track your steps and heart rate, while also receiving all notifications from your smartphone. You’ll also be able to automatically track your sleeping patterns, record all your workouts, and see your progress right on your wrist. What are you waiting for?

Boltune Wireless Headphones KJ8RYN6H + Clip Coupon Image : Ignacia Fulcher

Looking for a pair of headphones that’ll get the job done? Then try a pair of Boltune wireless headphones. Usually $42, the pair is down to $25 with the promo code KJ8RYN6H and a clipped coupon. They have 40 hours of total playtime with one charge and a built-in mic. Nothing more to say, buy it and listen to your tunes now!

AUKEY LC-A3 3-in-1 Wireless Charging Dock KINJAWDI + Clip Coupon Image : Ignacia Fulcher

I may be new when it comes to wireless charging docks, but I do know a good, affordable product when I see one. For just $21 with the code KINJAWDI, you can charge your iPhone, headphones, and Apple Watch all at once with an Aukey 3-in-1 Wireless Charging Dock. You’ll be able to power up your phone to 10W, and your Apple Watch and headphones up to 5W. It’s backed by a USB-C wire to seamlessly and quickly boost your battery overnight. What are you waiting for?

Vava 8-in-1 USB-C Hub KJF9AH26 + Clip Coupon Image : Ignacia Fulcher

If you’re still working from home and need an all-inclusive hub for all of your computer attachments, checkout Vava’s 8-in-1 USB-C hub. It’s only $29 with promo code KJF9AH26 and a clipped coupon on the page. It has an HDMI adapter, an ethernet port, two USB-3.0 ports, as well as an SD/TF card reader. Grab it before it’s gone!

Aukey 10000mAh Power Bank CXLVWP8Z Image : Ignacia Fulcher

Are you the friend constantly asking if anyone has a charger? Or pre-pandemic were you asking bartenders if you could plug your phone in somewhere? The second option is probably not on the table now so what better way to solve the problem than by grabbing this Aukey 10000mAh power bank for just $14. Just use the code CXLVWP8Z at checkout.

I’ve had Aukey products before and really like them. This power bank is a great deal at 28% off. I personally like to have a power bank at all times because I hate the feeling of seeing that battery level on my phone go to red not knowing where and when I can charge it. This power bank is lightweight and you’ll get up to 3 extra charges on the go before you’ll need to plug it in and refuel. It takes about 4 hours to get to a full charge before you hit the road. Charge up to two devices at once with the USB-C ports. You and a pal can juice up your phones or if you need to charge a tablet or wireless headphones, it can all be done at the same time. This pack comes with a user manual and a 24-month AUKEYCARE Card.

This will ship for free for Prime members.

TCL 43-inch 4-Series 4K Smart Roku TV Graphic : Elizabeth Lanier

If you’re looking for a solid smart tv option, this TCL 43-inch 4-Series 4K Smart Roku TV should get the job done. Down to $230, this television has built-in Roku, so you can watch all your favorite streaming services like Hulu, Netflix, HBO Now, and others straight out of the box.

It is also compatible with Alexa devices if you would like to be able to control it using voice commands. For this size and 4K, $230 is a great price. The sale ends Monday.

This deal was originally published in November 2020 and was updated with new information on 12/06/20.

Beats Studio3 Wireless Headphones Graphic : Elizabeth Lanier

You can get a pair of Beats Studio3 wireless headphones for just $175 today at Target. These headphones are noise-canceling, so you can block out the world and find your inner calm more easily.



They are available in four colors at this 50% off price right now: Matte Black, Shadow Gray, Sand Dune, and Forest Green. I like the classic black pair myself, but I also think the grey pair with gold and cream accents is pretty nice. If you like digi-camo print, the green or sand-colored options are for you!

2020 was a banner year for turn-based tactics games. Titles like Gears Tactics and XCOM: Chimera Squad made a splash earlier this Spring as delays began to sink in. One game you might have missed in all that action? Wasteland 3. The stand-out game blends the worlds of strategy and party-based RPGs to deliver a wild dystopian adventure, complete with spider robots and a giant statue of God President Reagan (2020's more biting take on the former president). Amazon currently has the PlayStation 4 version of the game 50% off, so you can grab it for $30. The Xbox One version is ever so slightly more at $36. This is a solid deal for anyone on the hunt for 2020 hidden gems to close out the year.

It’s time for a nostalgia trip: Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 is on sale for $27 at Best Buy. The remake of the skateboarding classics are a literal blast from the past, restoring the series to its former glory (let’s just collectively block out Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 5, shall we?). The collection adds robust online multiplayer options and a deep creative suite, allowing you to customize parks and skaters. Most of the songs you remember are still on the game’s soundtrack, alongside new jams by bands like FIDLAR and Screaming Females. And of course, you can play as the Hawk Man himself, Mr. Tony Hawk. What more can you ask for in a game?

Cuphead THEGAMEISVERYEASY Screenshot : Studio MDHR

Ah, Cuphead! The delightful cartoon platformer that pays tribute to 1930's animation with its one-of-a-kind visual style. It’s hard not to be absolutely charmed by this labor of love. Except, of course, after you have died for the 50th time against a stupid haunted train car or something. It’ll make you want to break your keyboard over someone’s head. God. If you’re a glutton for punishment, Eneba currently has the game on sale for $9 after you use the promo code THEGAMEISVERYEASY (real cheeky, folks). You’ll get a digital key for the game, so make sure to reinforce all your PC gear so it’ll at least bounce when you throw it across the room.

Disclaimer: While we've heard your complaints about our use of Eneba links in the past, note the redirection to EU region-locked products has since been resolved by our affiliate partners at Eneba and Awin.

Logitech Lightsync Gaming Mouse Image : Giovanni Colantonio

Listen up, so called gamers. I see many of you out there claiming to be the ultimate game God. You say you have 400 hours in Stellaris or that your K/D is sitting pretty at 15.0 in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War. That don’t impress-a me much. A TRUE gamer doesn’t need any of those meaningless accolades. All it takes to be a gamer is one thing: stuff that lights up. Yeah, that’s right. If your PC can’t flag down an airplane, are you really a gamer? Think about that, casual. In the meantime, check out this Logitech Lightsync gaming mouse, which is on sale for $15 at Amazon. It’s a precise mouse with all sorts of sensitivity customization options, but let’s cut to the chase: the sucker lights up. You can select between different color presets and animation options to make sure your mouse can be better seen from space. If you want to be considered a real gamer in God’s eyes, $15 is a small price to pay for entry to those great RGB gates.

B2G1 Next-Gen Games Screenshot : CD Projekt Red

PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S games aren’t cheap. With high-end games now hitting the $70 mark, three new games will run you over $200 normally. That makes the prospect of picking up a whole batch of games on a whim feel like less of an impulse buy and more of an investment. Best Buy is currently running one of the first big next-gen promotions, which should help alleviate that problem. The retailer is doing a buy two, get one free sale on select next-gen games, which includes a few big ones. Assassin’s Creed Valhalla and Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War are part of the deal, while games that feature a free next-gen upgrade like Marvel’s Avengers are eligible too. Most importantly, the offer includes pre-orders of Cyberpunk 2077. So if you were planning on picking that up this week, you might want to bundle it up with a few games and pad out your library.

Buy 1 Get 1 50% off Switch Games Screenshot : Ubisoft

It’s time to give your Nintendo Switch some love. The portable console took a backseat to Sony and Microsoft this year as gamers fawned over the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S. Frankly, it’s jealous. Like an older sibling dealing with a new baby in the house, it wants you to pat attention to it. It’s out there drawing on your walls as a cry for help. Best Buy currently has a solution to this parental issue. When you buy select Nintendo Switch games, you’ll get another 50% off. The list of games includes first-party hits Super Mario Odyssey, recent releases like Immortals Fenyx Rising, and standout indies like Ori and the Wii of the Wisps. While it’s not a complete selection of games, there’s plenty to sort through here. I’m sure your Switch will thank you for it.

World of Warcraft 30-Day Time Card 30FOR10 Screenshot : Blizzard Entertainment

There’s a new World of Warcraft expansion out, so you know what that means. It’s time to hop back into the game, get obsessed with it for a full month, and then totally fall off of it. That’s the true experience of playing an ongoing game in 2020. If you’re trying to live that life, Eneba is offering a 30-day World of Warcraft time card for $10 when you use the code 30FOR10. That means you’ll have a whole month to check out the long-running MMO. The timing couldn’t be better with Shadowlands now out in the world. Pop in for a few weeks so you can form your own hot take on whether or not the DLC revives the game. Everyone’s got an opinion, so why not add your own to the mix?

Johnny Silverhand Figure Bundle Image : Giovanni Colantonio

Cyberpunk 2077 is out this week and there’s going to be a lot of merch available for those who are looking to go all out. I mean, what’s more punk than buying a lot of things, am I right? Today on GameStop, you can really get the hype train going by grabbing a 12" figure of Keanu Reeves himself, Mr. Johnny Silverhand. The $60 bundle comes with a base and a guitar, so you can display that sucker with pride. There a window box as well if you want to keep Keanu in mint condition. Let’s be honest, Keanu Reeves is the most exciting thing about this game, right? As far as I’m concerned, Cyberpunk 2077 is just a vessel that allows me to look at Keanu more. So let’s just cut the middle man and just go all in on Johnny Silverhand.

Sports gamers, it’s time to live it up a little. NBA 2K21 is currently more than half off at $30 for both PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.

EA Sports UFC 4 is also discounted by the same amount on Xbox One and on PlayStation 4. You never know when you’ll feel like kicking someone’s head in, so consider this an investment in future virtual stress relief.

Sorry football fans: Madden NFL 21 is a bit higher right now at $30 over at Walmart. That’s true for all physical, current-gen console copies, and you get a free upgrade for the PS5 if you buy the PlayStation 4 version and a free upgrade to the Xbox Series X|S version if you buy it for Xbox One. There is a limited-time sale at GameStop, though, where you can get it for $25 for PlayStation 4 or Xbox One— the catch is, you only get free shipping with orders over $35 at Gamestop.

FIFA 21 is also on sale right now, giving you an opportunity to score a gooooooooaaal for $30 just two months after launch. Of course, both titles are next-gen compatible.

This deal was originally published by Elizabeth Lanier in October 2020 and was updated on 12/6/2020 with new information.



50% off Nintendo Switch Accessories | Best Buy Image : Best Buy

Did you just grab a Nintendo Switch during Black Friday weekend? Now it’s time to spoil it rotten with accessories. Best Buy is running a flash sale on Switch accessories where you can get a host of options 50% off. That includes carrying cases, charging docks, and more. I’m especially interested in this $5 travel stand, which is offers a better alternative than relying on the Switch’s flimsy kickstand when playing games in tabletop mode. This $7 ergonomic grip case stands out as well, making the Switch Lite’s joy-cons feel a bit more like a traditional controller. There’s a lot of fun options here that can accentuate your Switch lifestyle, so check it out and go crazy.

Select PlayStation 4 Hits | $10 | Best Buy

The PlayStation 5 is current-gen and PlayStation 4 is now retro gaming. Sorry, I don’t make the rules. Everyone who calls the PS5 next-gen is living in the past. It’s a new age and all of your favorite games from the past seven years are old now. If you want to go back and relive the good old days like a geezer, you’ve got a few ways to do it. You could grab a PS5 and subscribe to PS Plus to get access to most of the old-school system’s first-party library. But if you’re not ready to upgrade, Bst Buy has a handful of PlayStation 4 classics down to $10. That includes ancient games like God of War, Horizon: Zero Dawn, and Bloodborne. These games were practically around at the same time as the dinosaurs, so enjoy your un-ray-traced casual games, gramps. I’m living in the future and all I do is play Godfall 24/7 now.

PlayStation Plus - 12 Months JUSTBECAUSEPLUS Image : Giovanni Colantonio

With the launch of Destiny 2: Beyond Light, I’ve made my not-so triumphant return to the Crucible, the game’s PVP mode. As it turns out, everyone has gotten better at the game, and I’ve gotten much worse. If you want to raise your K/D ratio fast, here’s a tip: all you have to do is log into a match that I’m in and wait for me to shoot hand cannon shots 20 feet above your head, giving you ample time to one shot me with just about any weapon, it seems. If you’re a PlayStation owner and you want in on this easy target practice, you’ll need to make sure you have PlayStation Plus, which allows you to play games like Destiny 2 online. You can get a full year of Sony’s online service for $30 from Eneba, saving a little extra with the code JUSTBECAUSEPLUS at checkout. Make sure to wave emote at me before you embarrass me into orbit.

Risk of Rain 2 GAMETILLXMAS Image : Gearbox Publishing

If you bought a bunch of games this past Blyber Weekend, you’re probably buried in a AAA backlog right about now. Not to throw another game on your pile, but Risk of Rain 2 is currently on sale at Eneba. You can grab the standout title for $9 with the promo code GAMETILLXMAS. Published by Gearbox, Risk of Rain 2 is a stylish roguelike shooter set on a planet full of aliens. The game features co-op multiplayer, so you and your friends can team up to escape the terror of space. With all of the glitzy, big-budget games that are taking up people’s attention right now, Risk of Rain 2 is a perfect change of pace for anyone looking to play something with a little more creative pizzazz.

Another year, another Call of Duty game. War truly does never change. This year’s installment, Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, is currently $10 off at Walmart. That means you can grab PS5/Series X versions for $60 and PS4/Xbox One editions for $50. Here’s a bit of a PSA if you’re not sure which version to grab. You’ll be able to upgrade the PS4 version to the PS5 one, though it will cost you a fee and you’ll always need the disc in the console to access it (sorry, trade-in gang). You won’t be ale to upgrade the Xbox One version if you’re thinking of getting a Series X later. Got it? With that out of the way, the PlayStation 5 version takes advantage of the DualSense controller’s adaptive triggers to give each gun different feedback when firing. If nothing else, it’s a good way to test how that controller could change shooters this generation.

Advertisement

Three Months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Image : Microsoft

At this point, Microsoft’s sales on Xbox Game Pass have approached comedic levels. When the service was only $5 a month, it really seemed like an impossible steal. When Microsoft started doing $1 introductory offers, it became next to impossible to not check it out. Now Microsoft is approaching the point of parody. You can get three months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate for $1. That is not a joke, but boy howdy does it sound like one. Technically, you’re getting one month for $1 and two free months thrown in on top of that, which is just plain goofy. This deal is only valid for new subscribers, but that seems to include anyone who has just the PC or Console version and is looking to upgrade. I had an active PC subscription and was able to upgrade to Ultimate and get the savings. I truly don’t understand how any of this is sustainable, but my wallet isn’t complaining.

Dyson V7 Absolute Graphic : Gabe Carey

Let me tell you, the Dyson V7 is a game-changer, and I’m not just saying that because it’s on sale for $250 and we get a commission from each purchase. I bought one myself back in June and haven’t regretted it. Mounted to our wall, it’s much easier to store than a larger upright floor vac you might tuck away in a closet and rarely touch. I use mine almost every day to pick up kitty litter as my cat explodes from his spaceship. For smaller spaces, the canister yields a sufficient enough capacity that you can go about a month without emptying it out. Not to mention the actual process of dumping out the dirt and dust only requires the simple pull of a lever.



A $100 discount is not nothing, especially considering I paid notably more for mine back in June. While it may not have the longest battery life in the world, clocking in at just 30 minutes, those living in quaint apartments or rancher-style homes shouldn’t take more than that to give their place a nice sweep.

AeroGarden Harvest Image : Ignacia Fulcher

As a holiday deal, Bed, Bath, & Beyond has an awesome sale on an AeroGarden Harvest. For a decent $100, you’ll get a counter-sized greenhouse ready to grow your favorite herbs for cooking. It has a LED light to keep the sunshine and a system to remind you to water your plants. Apparently, the plants can grow five times faster and can reach up to 12" in height.

You’ll also get a gourmet herbs starter packet which includes Genovese basil, curly parsley, dill, mint, thyme, Thai basil, and some liquid plant food because they WILL get hungry and deserve the world if they are to live their best life and thrive. This is a great option for people who love cooking and use herbs all year, especially when it’s cold out.

Gingerbread House Kit Image : Sheilah Villari

If you plan on staying home for the holidays, as you should be, maybe you need a festive activity to keep up the yuletide cheer alive. A Gingerbread House is as traditional as it comes and can be fun at any age. This one from Bed Bath & Beyond is just $10 unless you sign up for their membership then it’s just $8.

This is a great way to pass the time inside since so much outside is still closed or has major restrictions. Spend a cozy afternoon decorating and constructing this fine Gingerbread cottage. I like that it lists a 9-month shelf life so if for some reason you get wily in spring and want to make an Easter gingerbread mansion be my guest. This house will be about 12" long and 10" high so plenty of real estate to work with. Your decorating options are candy lights, large gumballs, mini jellies, and lots of edible multicolor beads. There’s premixed frosting with two different tips to help you keep it all together. Obviously, be as creative as you want and add your favorite treats or candies to it to really make it your own.

Free shipping on all orders over $19.

Aukey 1080p 1.5" Dash Cam 5B8SV2PD Image : Sheilah Villari

I know dash cams are popular for a number of reasons but never really understood exactly how useful they are until I saw one in action. A few months ago a biker hit my pal’s car head-on while he was at a stoplight. While the footage was unpleasant it helped him and the police see exactly where the guy came from and how he cut across lanes of traffic and just didn’t even seen that the light was red and traffic was stopped. You can grab this Aukey 1080p 1.5" Dash Cam for $26 and protect you and those around you no matter where you travel. Just clip the coupon and use the code 5B8SV2PD.

The size allows you to be discreet about the positioning as this will fit perfectly behind the rear mirror. But given its size, it still produces sharp video and is about to capture a wide dynamic range of angles even at night. There is an emergency recording ability to it’ll automatically record any accidents and make sure they aren’t overwritten. It does this by using loop recording so unused footage is discarded first. There is an Aukey hardwire kit you can purchase if you want all-day monitoring. Other than that it’s easy to install and operate.

This will ship free for Prime members.

eufy BoostIQ RoboVac 11S (Refurbished) Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

You’ve already cleaned your home three times over with all the free time you’ve gained, I’m sure, and if you’re anything like Jolie, you’ve also been rage cleaning, just because. At this point, any further efforts to clean can only be seen as a desperate, cryptic cry for some sort of help. After you’ve resolved your internal conflict and made a full return to normalcy, let someone else do the job. It could be your kids, but not all of us have them, and barring expensive nanny care, a eufy RoboVac just might be the next best thing. The BoostIQ RoboVac 11S packs a lot of suction power for just $120.



Nordic Ware Sheet Pans (2-pack) Image : Nordic Ware

Two pure aluminum Nordic Ware sheet pans are only $28, down $10 from their original list price of $38. They won’t rust and can give you perfectly browned cookies, salmon, asparagus, and whatever else your heart desires. Grab a set of these classic cookie sheets from a brand you trust, right now. What are you waiting for?

Can you believe it’s already December? I still have barely processed March, let alone November. But regardless of how we feel about it, the holiday season is here.



You can mark “decorate house” off your holiday to-do list in a minute with a deal right now on Christmas greenery at Bed Bath & Beyond. You can snag these two 4-foot pre-lit porch trees for just $50 right now, a 28% discount. If you’re a Beyond Plus member, you can get them for just $40! More info on that program is right here.

If you want even more to work with, this six-piece set of pre-lit greenery is 30% off. That brings it to $70, which gets you two porch trees, a wreath, a hanger, and two garlands. Beyond Plus members get this set for just $56!

Instant Pot Duo Nova 6 Qt Pressure Cooker Graphic : Elizabeth Lanier

You’ve got enough on your plate right now. Why not make dinner one less thing to worry about by investing in a convenient set-it-and-forget-it cooking device? Enter the Instant Pot Duo Nova. More than just a pressure cooker, this 7-in-1 appliance can slowly or quickly get dinner on the table with its ability to also cook rice, steam foods, saute, warm dishes, and even make yogurt!



Normally $100, you can snag the Instant Pot Duo Nova for 40% off right now, just $60. This handy cooking device seriously does it all, so don’t miss out!

Incase EO Hardshell Roller Image : Jordan McMahon

There aren’t many good reasons to travel right now, but it’s still good to have a bag that’ll keep your laptop safe while you lug it around. It doesn’t have to just be for travel, either; maybe you just wanna roll over to the park for a few hours of writing outside the confines of your quarantined home. Whatever your needs may be, Incase’s EO hardshell roller bag, which works as both a laptop bag and a carry-on suitcase, is down 76% to $55 at Adorama today. Even if you don’t plan on hopping on a plane anytime soon (which, you know, don’t), you can still carry all you need a couple of hours away from home.

Hey toolheads—no, I’m not talking about fans of the band Tool (though I imagine there’s some overlap), I’m talking to the people who love power tools and can’t get enough of ‘em—Home Depot’s got a throuple of Milwaukee bundles on sale! Save $140 on the M12 12-volt lithium-ion cordless combo kit that squeezes a drill/driver, impact driver, Hackzall, rotary tool, three batteries, a tool bag, and a charger all into one box. Up your DIY game to 20,000 OPM with an M12 multi-tool kit for $99, impact driver, battery, and charger included. And last but not least, strip 50% off a ratchet and screwdriver combo kit, complete with a battery and charger.



Part of the M12 family of tools, all three of these sets are compatible with one another’s batteries and accessories and highly reviewed to boot. Of the trio, you’ll get the deepest savings from the 12-volt cordless combo tool kit, which normally runs $339, and includes most of the things you’d need to get started on your next DIY project. Wield a Hackzall that can cut through lumber, then sand down the edges with the enclosed rotary tool. Power through even the toughest screw with a power drill and driver. And if that doesn’t do the trick, the impact driver probably will. Unbound by oppressive cables, pull the trigger on your next cordless power tool purchase while supplies last.

7.5 Ft Premium Spruce Christmas Tree KINGSO456G Image : Sheilah Villari

Here is another Christmas tree deal. These have been huge drivers on the site, almost like you need them for something soon. All jokes aside this is a beautiful artificial tree that is currently 30% off. Just clip the coupon and use the code KINGSO456G on this 7.5 Ft Premium Spruce Christmas Tree.



This is a chonky tall tree will surely be a show stopper once you adorn it with your beloved ornaments. With 1,300 spines and a sturdy and stable metal base, the spruce looks like the real thing without the hassle of falling needles. As with most of these new trees, it’s made of an eco-friendly PVC material. It’s easy to set up, take down, and store. Fluff those branches for the fullest look and get to decorating.

This tree will ship for free.

Secura Air Mattress Image : Sheilah Villari

If things get a little better next year maybe, just maybe you’ll have friends and family visit you. Having enough room for houseguests is number one when hosting and sometimes that means turning to a reliable way to do so. This Secura Air Mattress is 34% off and is just that item. Grab this one now and always be prepared for a pal or sibling who needs to crash with you.

This air mattress is flocked on the top and sides which is such a fun soft material. They make Calico Critters out of that! Durable PVC was used to construct this eco-friendly, puncture-proof, and water-resistant matress. It’s got a Suregrip bottom so no worries about sliding around at night. The built-in air pump is efficient so you’ll have this mattress fully inflated in just 3-5 minutes. That being said it also takes about that time to get all the air out. The mattress measures 80" x 60" x 20" which means two adults will easily fit on this. It’s basically a queen size. All in all, it’s pretty comfy for an air mattress that won’t lose air while you slumber.

If you’ve read a few of our pieces on SideDeal before and you like what you’ve seen they offer a $5 monthly fee to get free shipping on all of your orders no matter how many. Otherwise, it’s a flat rate of $8.

You may have seen Atlas Coffee Club on Forbes, USA Today, Food & Wine, and even CNN, but for the uninitiated, this subscription-based coffee service is giving Kinja Deals readers a free sample of their offerings, i.e., one whole bag, no promo code required. On top of that, exclusively for the holidays, you can share the love with friends, family members, and even mortal enemies if you’d like, at up to a $55 discount. Every 2-4 weeks, you or your loved ones can look forward to half a bag of coffee on your doorstep from a different country around the world each time.



With more than 50 countries now producing coffee for the service—including Brazil, Ethiopia, Costa Rica, and Peru—you’ll have plenty of opportunities to refine your taste and sample a bunch of globally curated grounds, or whole beans for those who find satisfaction in grinding their own. Travel the world from the safety of your own home, in coffee form. In a time when sitting on a passenger plane puts yourself and others at risk, consider this a safer alternative to an international expedition.

This story was originally published by Gabe Carey on 07/15/2020 and updated with new information on 11/29/2020.

Clinique 5-Pc. Kisses Gift Set FRIEND Image : Sheilah Villari

I’ve been a fan of Clinique’s products for years. My mom is still very much a loyal customer so I often get sent their lipstick when she would visit the makeup counter at Macy’s. Passion Pop is my go-to color and this set brings 5 other shades from that collection together in one very affordable set. The 5 piece Kisses Gift Set is only $15 just use the code FRIEND at checkout.

Just one of these is normally $20 so this is quite the sale for a lipstick enthusiast. Keep them all or share them with friends. I can tell you these are absolutely moisturizing and leave your lips very soft. They glide right on and have a really nice velvet finish. The color is very saturated so you can go as bold as you want. The shades in this set are all from the Pop line and include Nude, Plum, Poppy, Cherry, and Papaya.

Free shipping on orders all orders right now and this deal ends tonight.

hum Smart Electric Toothbrush Kit Image : Ignacia Fulcher

October to January are the heavy sweets months and it’s an onslaught. Candy, cookies, cake, just food galore. The only thing you can do is make sure you’re taking care of your chompers to ensure you can fully enjoy all these tasty things for years to come. Right now the hum Smart Electric Toothbrush Kit is only $59.

This kit is exclusive to Amazon and exactly what you need to make sure you’re achieving the ultimate clean your mouth deserves. The holidays really give your tastebuds a workout and of course! It’s lots of good food and drinks for weeks. This smart toothbrush connects via Bluetooth to your phone to help you see where you brushed perfectly and the areas you might need another round with. You can customize the pulse and strength that is comfortable for you from normal, sensitive, or deep clean. It also makes sure you are actually brushing for the recommended two minutes. You’ll only need to charge every ten days and you can connect to Alexa who will remind you when you need to replace the toothbrush heads and can even order them for you. In this starter kit, you get the smart electric adult toothbrush handle with already with a toothbrush head, the charger, a carrying case, and an extra brush head. Those brush heads should be changed every six months.

One-day shipping for Prime members.

20% off Any Item 851703 Image : Sheilah Villari

Until December 12 take 20% off any item at Ulta with the code 851703. There’s a lot of really great affordable things to pick from so it can be a bit daunting. Don’t worry we’ll help narrow it down for you. We’ve covered tons of killer brands and deals currently at Ulta so today let’s highlight the new palettes from Colourpop that just dropped.



Last week Colourpop did another collab with Hello Kitty. I was a huge fan of the first collection they put out and thought they had a really nice array of colors and tones for all completions. This one is just as adorable and beautifully made. The Hello Kitty Snow Much Fun Eyeshadow Palette arrived just in time for the holidays. This 9-pan palette brings the chilly hues of the season in 3 color stories. Mix and match mattes and glitters for the puurrrfect winter look.

If you didn’t get your hands on The Child palette in the first release it’s back! Correctly named the ‘cutest in the galaxy,’ this is another 9-pan monochromatic pallette in stunning olive green. At first, I thought I was going to hate the colors since they aren’t shades I normally wear but I’ve grown to love. The mattes and metallics blend smoothly and easily. As with all Colourpop shadows, they’re creamy and highly pigmented. Neutrals, golds, and greens will make you a rebel princess in no time.

Free shipping on all orders over $35.

Had a long week.? Same. Why not kick it with some CBD goods to bring your weekend relaxation to another level? We will even help you out with an exclusive offer of 50% off all products with the code KINJA50.



If you’re not sure where to start, we recommend checking out Cornbread Hemp’s CBD oil. It claims this is the strongest CBD oil you can find that is also USDA certified whole plant organic.



And if you’re stressed out from the holidays, you can grab a Holiday Survival Kit, only $53 after discount that can chill you the hell out so you can spend time with family, together or apart.

You can get a bottle of the original stuff (which has 25MG CBD per milliliter) for $32 after discount. If you want even more CBD goodness packed into every drop, the extra strength version is available with 50MG per milliliter in a larger bottle for $82 after discount.

Cornbread Hemp ships to all 50 states and offers a 30-day money-back guarantee if you’re not happy with their products, making this purchase the least stressful thing about your weekend.

Diamond Halo Cluster Stud Earrings Image : Sheilah Villari

If diamonds are a girl’s best friend you should let these ones be your new BFF because they are 82% off. These Diamond Halo Cluster Stud Earrings are just $50 and an amazing treat for yourself. It’s been an awful year and you deserve something pretty. And what’s the prettiest? Diamonds.

These aren’t too flashy that you can’t just wear them all the time. They’ll add just a little elegance to each day. These are 1/10 carat diamond earrings set in sterling silver with a post back closure. The diamond color rating is between I and J and the clarity is I3. These come in a beautiful Macy’s gift box so even if you buy them for yourself it will feel special.

Free shipping on all orders over $25.

3-Pc. Clinique Hydration Set FRIEND Image : Sheilah Villari

With the winter weather blasting fridged air in your face or just dealing with cool temps can do a number on your skin, especially your face. Protecting it as best you can is key and this Hydration Set from Clinique can certainly help. Use the code FRIEND and take a total of 40% off.

This set is made to put moisture back in and keep it there. This works for all skin types who want to protect and give a boost of hydration. When your skin is perfectly hydrated it looks refreshed, glowing, and plump. This set contains a Moisture Surge Hydrating Supercharged Concentrate, a Moisture Surge Overnight Mask, and a Moisture Surge Eye Hydro-Filler Concentrate. Each of these is designed to infuse your skin with hours of hydration while nourishing it with antioxidants. Tighten, brighten, and get that dewy rejuvenated look in just a few days of use. No harmful elements like parabens, phthalates, or fragrance in these. Nothing harsh to keep your face happy and healthy.

This item will ship for free.

Now that we’re at home all the time, slowly losing our minds, it’s crucial, now than ever, that we start taking our vision seriously. I mean, without the right pair of glasses, how are you going to finally binge-watch the entirety of The Sopranos over the next few weeks—without overworking your retinas? How are you going to comfortably see every bright, raytraced pixel on your new PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series X?

You’re going to need a fresh pair of prescription frames for 65% off, and we’re going to give that to you, courtesy of GlassesUSA. Right now. Take a moment. Find your next pair of glasses, look at the price, and slash that by two thirds. Now check out and enter the promo code KINJA65, and add blue light blocking lenses while you’re at it, for 50% less with the code BLUE50. Whether you’re staring at Good Screen or Bad Screen, your eyes will thank you for the added layer of protection. You don’t necessarily even need a prescription.

To further sweeten the deal, GlassesUSA is giving Kinja Deals readers a 20% discount on designer brands including Gucci, Prada, Armani, and more. Just drop the promo code PREMIUM20 in at checkout and watch the numbers shrink. No matter your standards, you’re bound to find a new pair of eyes that suit you well. If not, there’s a 100% money-back guarantee on ALL GlassesUSA orders. Before you check out with a fresh pair of frames, however, I do recommend uploading a photo of yourself and trying them on your virtual face—a real thing you can on this website.

*Premium- and Sale-tagged frames excluded.

Mario Badescu Face Spray Graphic : Ignacia Fulcher

Sometimes we need a refresher. Well, for a low $6 you can try Mario Badescu Face Spray. Made with aloe, herbs, and rosewater, it’s a great midday skincare pick-me-up, especially if your skin is on the dry side. It moisturizes your face while also cutting excess oil like a toner, and it’s super affordable. It honestly sells itself.

Ulta’s Beauty Box: Glitz Edition is one of the company’s best sellers and is a favorite among makeup aficionados. It’s currently $10 off and is filled with shadows, blushes, glosses, and anything you could need all valued at $172. This time they are offering the box in light pink instead of gold.



This is a 49-piece kit, the case is reusable, and it’s easy to travel with. All the makeup within is cruelty-free and top quality. Here is what you’ll get: 30 eyeshadows, four blushes, four highlighters, two bronzers, two lip glosses, two sheer lip glosses, two eyeliner pencils, eyeshadow primer, brow gel, and an eyeshadow/blush brush. All of this makeup is highly pigmented, blendable, and made to create looks that will carry you through the day or night.

Free shipping on orders over $35.

Ibanez AEG50N Acoustic Electric Guitar Graphic : Gabe Carey

Take it from me, someone who occasionally gets drunk and starts playing the same three chords repeatedly before ultimately putting it back on the wall and watching old NPR Tiny Desk videos of people who don’t suck at guitar: there’s no better time than like the present to learn a musical instrument. And this Ibanez acoustic electric guitar seems like a good place to start for a reasonable price, $300 at Adorama, down 33% from the sticker tag. Because it’s an acoustic electric, the AEG50N comes with a built-on preamp, complete with an LCD tuner, two control knobs, volume, and shape. Hook it up to an amp and annoy your lousy neighbors by putting on your own personal garage show.



The Japanese brand has quite the reputation among musicians. While I wasn’t able to find a review of this exact model, Guitar Society called the similar, albeit analog acoustic, Ibanez AC240's sound “warm, detailed, and defined” in its roundup of the best Ibanez guitars. Because you’re buying from Adorama, you’ll also get the option of 6-month financing, in case you can’t afford or don’t want to pay upfront. You can purchase extended warranties starting at $69, but considering the manufacturer’s warranty lasts a lifetime, I’m not sure it’s necessary. And yeah, I know it’s actually $300 and not $299 but the headline doesn’t rhyme otherwise. If there’s one thing I know about success in music, it’s the importance of rhyming over literally everything else.

Cyberpunk 2077 has been delayed more than this second stimulus check we’re supposedly getting. Thankfully, you can still bury your head deep in Cyberpunk lore with The World of Cyberpunk 2077 Deluxe Edition. This hardcover book is down to $59 and includes 192 pages of information about Night City and all its inhabitants.



Step into a dark future where violence, oppression, and cyberware implants aren’t just common—they’re necessary tools to get ahead. Explore the various districts, gangs, and history of Night City. Learn all there is to know about the technology of tomorrow and research the cybernetics, weapons, and vehicles of Cyberpunk 2077.

Here’s what you’ll find with the Deluxe Edition alongside the book:

An exclusive Night City map cover.

A slipcase featuring Night City graffiti.

Temporary Tattoos: show your alignment with any of Night City’s varied, colorful gangs.

Johnny Silverhand Poster: a memorial to the gone-but-not-forgotten superstar, Johnny Silverhand.

Vehicle Postcards: Four postcards that each showcase a vehicle from one of Night City’s diverse and unique lifestyles.

Find it at Amazon, and if you don’t need all the extras, the standard hardcover alone is just $24. Don’t forget you can still pre-order Cyberpunk 2077 for $50 and have it the day the game launches!

Jabra Elite 75t Image : Jabra

True wireless earbuds aren’t a niche category anymore. If the Apple-exclusive AirPods are off the table, and you’d rather not get a cheap AirPods knockoff on Amazon, the Jabra Elite 75t earbuds are a great alternative. Their sound quality is among the best in the category, and they’ve got enough battery life to keep your tunes playing all day thanks to the included charging case. Typically, they’ll run you $200, but a pair is only $130 on Amazon right now, so you can finally walk around the house without worrying about your headphones snagging on something anymore.