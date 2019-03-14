Best Deals of the Day The best deals from around the web, updated daily.

A pair of Klipsch speakers, packing cubes, Lego BB-8, and eye gel lead off Thursday’s Best Deals.

Today’s Gold Box is discounting a number of Acer computers and peripherals for work and play, today only. Inside, you’ll find a number of desktops, laptops, keyboards, headphones, monitors and gaming mice.



Those looking to upgrade their gaming rig have a lot of options from Acer’s gaming line, Predator.

Just be warned, like all Gold Box deals, these prices will only stick around until the end of the day. For all the options, be sure to head over to the main post.

Klipsch makes some of the best speakers out there, and you can get a pair of powered R-15PM powered monitors today for just $282 with promo code MC93LRPF. Since they’re powered, they don’t require a separate amp, making them a nice middle ground between traditional home theater speakers and a sound bar.



If you want to learn more about them before you buy, CNET has a pretty comprehensive review.

Private Internet Access is our readers’ favorite VPN service, thanks in part to having lower prices than most of the competition. Starting on March 18 though, the company is raising its prices for the first time ever, while also doubling its device connection limit from five to ten.



The new prices:

1 month: $9.99 (up from $6.95)

1 year: $71.88 (up from $39.95)

2 years: $83.87 (up from $69.95)

Those are pretty significant price hikes, but the company will allow active customers to continue renewing their account for whatever they were previously paying, meaning this week is a great time to sign up, if you don’t already have a VPN service.

Our readers can enjoy even better prices than the public through the following links:



Once you buy a Dyson cordless stick vacuum, something strange happens to your brain chemistry: you actually start to enjoy vacuuming. Or at least you don’t mind it. When you eliminate the cord unwrapping ritual without sacrificing power, it barely feels like a chore. It’s the equivalent of checking a text on your phone, versus walking to your computer, turning it on, opening a browser, and going to your email.



The Dyson V7 isn’t the newest or most powerful model, but its brush bar is 75% more powerful than the V6, making it great for low pile rugs and carpets, in addition to hard floors. The V6 is one of my favorite purchases of the last several years, and today’s refurbished V7 deal is less than I spent on my own refurb.

There are a lot of packing cubes out there, but Eagle Creek’s Specter cubes are among the best, and you can grab three of them for $29 today, the best price Amazon’s listed in over a year.

From our review on The Inventory:

Ultralight, water resistant, translucent, washable, and sporting a full-zip design and handles, the Specter line is easy to pack, easy to use, and won’t weigh you down.

I have to say, I don’t think pressure washers ever crossed my mind as a market Anker might compete in, but here we are. Its 2100 PSI and 1.78 gallons per minute specs should be more than enough power to clean your car or driveway, and its 35' power cable and 26' hose mean you probably won’t even need an extension cord to go with it.



Its typical $130-$160 list price is a pretty solid value given those specs, but it’s even more enticing at today’s all-time low $118. If you aren’t convinced, five minutes on r/pressurewasherporn will change your mind.

I freely admit that not everybody needs a miter saw. In fact, most people probably shouldn’t own one. But if you’re in the market, this well-reviewed 12" DEWALT is marked down to an all-time low $300 today, from its usual $350. With a near-perfect 4.8 star review average from over 300 customers, and the ability to cut at 45 degree angles, there’s no need to measure twice here.

While they might not conform to the classic look of our favorite chef’s knives , this Cuisinart knife set is anything but dull (get it?). You can own the whole collection today for just $15, one of the best prices we’ve seen.



Don’t let the colors fool you, these knives are stainless steel, and extremely sharp. The set has a 4.6 star average on nearly 4,000 reviews, and while the colors might not seem like your thing, they do help you keep track and avoid cross-contaminating food while you use them.

From growlers and howlers to tumblers and camp cups, Miir makes some of our favorite drinkware around, whether you’re hauling it into the backcountry, or sipping from it at home.



MiiR Reinvented The Camp Cup You might know MiiR for their bikes and bags, but they’re also one of our favorite drinking vessel… Read more Read

Today on Amazon, most of their wares (save for the wine gear) is about 25% off their regular prices (prices vary a bit by color, in some cases), and our readers can save an extra 10% on anything they sell with promo code 10Kinjadeal. We’ll toast to that. A few favorites are below (along with their deal prices), but you can also just head over to Miir’s Amazon storefront and browse from there.

Bonus: Don’t miss out on the Limited Edition designs, which feature great artwork and bold colors.

For weeks, Backcountry has been blowing out their stock in preparation for a new season, and now, Patagonia is getting in on the deals. Take up to 65% off a range of Patagonia gear at Backcountry — from pullovers and jackets to hats, bags, and other accessories. Though the weather is currently turning warmer, you’ll surely use any of this stuff for winters to come.

A well-fitted suit is something everyone should have in their closet, but it’s hard to justify dropping a bunch of money on something you’ll barely wear. Entire the Perry Ellis Semi-Annual Suit Sale. With a huge selection of styles, colors, and cuts, this sale will help you look sharp without breaking the bank. The sale also includes accessories like dress shoes from $45, $15 ties, 2-for-$60 shirts, and more. So dapper!

Butter London is best known for quality nail polish made from clean ingredients, but the brand actually makes a wide range of cosmetics to glam up eyes, lips, and faces. And right now, you can add Butter to your makeup collection for less, thanks to their 30% off sitewide sale. Use promo code BUTTER30 to score tons of discounted polish and nail treatments, and maybe some super shimmery Eye Gloss, if you’re looking to expand your Butter horizons.



Stuart Weitzman makes famously reliable, trendy shoes that are well worth their typically high price tag, but today, the brand’s boots, heels, flats, sandals, and sneakers are marked down significantly at Nordstrom Rack. Take advantage of hundreds of dollars off a new pair, and set foot into the new season with some fancy new footwear.



Bite Beauty’s Amuse Bouche line is a bonafide cult favorite, and right now, the brand’s Liquified Lipstick, normally $24, is on sale for just $12. Available in 29 shades, this liquid lipstick delivers in terms of pigment and moisture — unlike other liquid formulas that start off smooth before drying like shrink wrap on your lips. The Amuse Bouche Liquified Lipstick instead leaves behind a satiny finish, thanks to an ultra hydrating combo of monoi butter and coconut oil. Snag your must-have shades before this sale kisses us all goodbye.

Quit wasting time trying to disguise your dark circles and/or under-eye puffiness with concealer, especially if you don’t even have enough free hours to get a full night’s sleep. Instead, attack the issue itself. Baebody’s Eye Gel has garnered enough Amazon reviews (over 14,000!) to be considered a cult favorite, and now it’s available for just $21 after clipping a $3 coupon. The gel is formulated with peptide complex, Matrixyl 3000, vitamin E, jojoba oil, amino acids, and other effective ingredients that claim to help tackle most under-eye woes. That’s not something to roll your eyes at.



Photo: Amazon

Klymit is the biggest name in inflatable sleeping pads, and the company’s Inertia model takes minimalism to its logical endpoint. While the gaps between air pockets mean it won’t be as comfortable as, say, Klymit’s Static V, the design allows it to weigh only 9.1 ounces, and pack up as small as a soda can. And it’ll still be a whole lot more comfortable than sleeping on the ground, which is what really matters.



Today’s $30 price tag is an all-time low, and about $10-$40 less than usual, so you’ll have more money to spend on your other camping supplies.

It’s always nice to have a sheet mask on hand in case of a dire need for hydration arises. So why not stock up on packs of five from Azure Cosmetics for only $6 to $8. That amounts to just over $1 per masks, which is a completely acceptable price for a single-use product. Use promo code AZKINJA47, and choose from fun, luxe options like Gold & Caviar, 24K Gold, Charcoal and Pearl, Collagen Vitamin C, Hyaluronic Acid and Retinol, Hyaluronic Acid and Pearl, Rose Gold, and Unicorn (aka glitter).



Best Media Deals

Want $3 to spend on Amazon for free? Just visit this page, click the “Borrow Your First Book” button to jump to Amazon’s Prime Reading library, then pick any book or magazine to add to your library. They’re all free, and once you “borrow” one, you’ll receive an email confirming that a $3 Amazon credit has been added to your account within 24-48 hours. Easy peasy.

The spherical BB-8 is perhaps the fictional character least suited to be modeled in a LEGO set, but this 1,106 piece kit actually does a remarkable job of portraying the adorable droid with right-angled pieces.



This BB-8 doesn’t roll, obviously, but his head can rotate, and he even has a removable hatch with a pop-out welding torch inside. The product page takes great pains to clarify that it’s a non-functioning welding torch, but I’m sure there are some DIY enthusiasts out there who would love to replace it with the real thing. Please, get in touch if you do.

Normally $100, you can take BB-8 home for $58 today, an all time low, from either Amazon or Walmart.

Yoshi’s Crafted World comes out in a couple of weeks, but we already know that it’s a drop-dead gorgeous video game. If you’re a fan of Yoshi, or Nintendo, or pretty things, you can preorder it for $52 on Amazon if you have Prime (discount shown at checkout).



Got kids? Got nieces? Nephews? Local schools to donate to? You’ll find plenty of great gift ideas in today’s PlayMonster Gold Box on Amazon.



The deal includes dozens of toys and board games, some of which adults can enjoy on their own, like Stratego and 5 Second Rule. On the toy side of the equation, Wooly Willy will never get old, and I desperately want to try this marble roller coaster, but it’s worth heading over to Amazon to see the entire sale.

Deals You May Have Missed

Cambridge SoundWorks’ OontZ Angle is one of our readers’ favorite water-resistant Bluetooth speakers, but today, its new Ultra and 3XL Ultra models is on sale for an all-time low prices.



Compared to the original, the Angle 3 Ultra is louder (14W vs. 10W), more water resistant (IPX6 vs. IPX5), and can pair with a second Angle 3 Ultra for true stereo sound, all good things. It’s been mostly selling for $40 since its release back in October, and with the on-page coupon, it’s just $30, or $5 off the best price we’ve seen.

Your car is a great place for a wireless charger, but if you use GPS, audio streaming, and crank your screen to full brightness while you drive, a 5W Qi charger might not quite keep up with your device’s battery drain.



Enter Anker’s PowerWave, one of the first Qi car mounts to support 7.5W wireless charging for iPhones, the maximum possible speed. It also supports 10W charging for compatible Android phones, though that’s less rare. A bundle that includes the requisite Quick Charge 3.0 car charger is down to an all-time low $45 today on Amazon with promo code WIREFREE25, though we’ve seen it cheaper in the past without the charger.

Note: 7.5W iPhone Qi chargers generally will not work at all if they aren’t plugged into a QC 3.0 charger, even at slower charging speeds.

Installing LED strip lights above your kitchen cabinets or under furniture is the easiest way to make your houseguests say “whoa,” and this $30 strip (with promo code 3IXPDYWY) is one of the best deals we’ve seen on one. With full RGB LEDs and support for Apple HomeKit, Alexa, and Google Assistant, you can easily add it to your existing smart home lighting scenes, and invoke it with the voice assistant of your choice.

The only potential downside? It’s only two meters long, and can’t be extended (though it can be trimmed to length), so it’d be an ideal HDTV bias light, or could be mounted under fairly small pieces of furniture, but you won’t be able to run it across an entire room.

What were they thinking inventing this surge protector and not calling it the Power Tower? Missed marketing opportunities aside, it comes with 10 outlets, four USB ports, and its own 6ft retractable power cord. Plus, it rotates for optimum space-saving. Get it for $19 with promo code BKQC8KSK.

Here’s your no-brainer deal of the day. If you visit this page and enter your email, Grove Collaborative will give you $30 worth of Grove and Mrs. Meyer’s products for free when you spend $20 on anything else on the site. I was also given a free glass spray bottle and concentrated cleaner, for seemingly no reason at all.



After you enter your email, you’ll automatically be taken to a cart with $20+ of items already added, but you can delete those and replace them with anything you’d like. Grove’s well stocked with laundry supplies, cleaning gear, pet products, personal care, and even baby items...you know, stuff that you have to buy anyway. So you might as well get a bunch of Mrs. Meyer’s stuff for free.

Note: The offer will also give you 60 days of Grove’s VIP free shipping membership for free, which will auto-renew at a rate of $20 per year, but you can cancel the auto-renew immediately after ordering.

Extend the life of the unused portion of your fruits and veggies in these $7 silicone Food Huggers, and then rinse and repeat, reusing them over and over again. Sure, you could use plastic wrap to achieve the same thing, but you can’t always untangle plastic wrap to reuse a second time, and also, do you hate the Earth?

The Food Huggers come in four sizes, and can also be used as jar lids, small ramekins, or jewelry holders. Today’s price is less than a dollar away from its all-time low, so squeeze in this deal before it’s gone.

Look, you probably don’t need this $11 grabby arm thingie. There are other ways to grab things that fell between the fridge and the counter. And you can get out from under your blanket to grab the remote yourself. But let’s be honest, the real reason to buy this is to grab onto unsuspecting friends and family members from far away. Hilarious! Gets me every time. Use promo code I5HULAVW at checkout to get the deal.



Most air fryers take up a ton of counter space, but Dash’s 1.2 L model is perfectly sized for small apartment kitchens. It probably shouldn’t be your first choice if you’re cooking for a family, but for one or two people people, it can crisp up more than enough french fries, chicken wings, or anything else.



If you aren’t familiar, air fryers use hot air and convection to achieve the crispiness of deep frying, but without any oil. That means your food is healthier, and your apartment doesn’t smell like the back of a Burger King for four days. Today’s $40 price tag is a match for an all-time low, so don’t let this deal overcook.