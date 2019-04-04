Best Deals of the Day The best deals from around the web, updated daily.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Unless you’re obscenely wealthy, you should probably go peruse some other deals, but you don’t see legit $3,000 discounts every day, so I feel like we had to post about this 82" 8K (yes, 8K!) 2019 Samsung QLED TV.



8K content isn’t really a thing that exists in any meaningful way yet, but the upscaling engine here can make HD and 4K content look better than it might on a 4K TV. The Q900 also has all the Samsung bells and whistles that you’d expect, including the awesome ambient mode, which lets your TV blend into the wall when not in use. This model sells for $10,000 pretty much everywhere around the web, but Massdrop has it marked down to $6,999 today, if you’re so inclined.

Photo: Amazon

While they surely won’t live up to the surreal level of sound quality and noise cancelation that you’d get from a pair of Sony WH1000XM3s or Bose QC35s, these Mpow headphones only cost about 10% as much, and will do a decent enough job of blocking out things like airplane engines, train sounds, or your coworker Chad bragging to everyone about picking Texas Tech to make the Final Four. It’s not that impressive, Chad, their defense has been amazing all year and Gonzaga played in a soft conference!



Get them for just $35 today with promo code MPOW146A.

Photo: Amazon

USB-C has been great in a lot of ways, but it’s going to be a long time until all of our accessories use the new connector. So if you have a laptop, tablet, or even phone whose only physical connection to the outside world is a USB-C port, you’re going to need a dongle.



Luckily, this space-saving option from Anker includes three USB 3.0 ports, an HDMI port, and even an ethernet port, and you can add it to your bag for just $36 today, down from the usual $55. You’ll need to clip the 10% coupon on the product page, then enter code KINJACBA at checkout. Just don’t plug in any flash drives if you don’t know where they’ve been.

Photo: Amazon

Most Qi wireless chargers can charge select Android devices at 10W speeds, and iPhones at 5W. But a select few are able to max out the iPhone, and eke out 7.5W on Apple’s handsets...for a price. But with today’s exclusive deal on Anker’s PowerWave charging pad, you’re barely paying a premium.



Promo code KJWIRELESS will bring the pad down to $12 at checkout, which is half its usual price, $5 less than its current sale price, and the best deal we’ve ever seen on a 7.5W Qi charger. The only catch is that you’ll need to plug it into a Quick Charge 3.0 USB port for it to operate properly, as it customary for 7.5W chargers, and it doesn’t include one in the box. You likely have one lying around somewhere, but if not, Anker would be happy to sell you one separately.

Graphic: Tercius Bufete

Knock on wood, but Solid State Drive pricing seems like it might finally be recovering from a multi-year, worldwide NAND shortage. And SSDs, like this SanDisk SSD PLUS 480GB, can do more for performance than, say, a new CPU or more RAM. And for $50, there is no reason to hesitate. This particular 2.5-inch model is currently marked down to the lowest price we’ve seen on Amazon.

Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF GIF: Peak Design

Peak Design’s Travel Line backpack system is incredibly well thought out, incredibly well made, and...incredibly expensive. Huckberry’s here to help with that last part today, at least a little bit. For a limited time, $370 gets you the backpack with the tech kit and the wash kit (a toiletry bag), both of which are designed to nest perfectly inside the backpack, no matter which side you open it from.



Peak Design gear almost never goes on sale, so if this has been on your radar, or you’re shopping for that special someone who loves to travel, this $50 discount is about as good as you’re likely to see for a long time.

Graphic: Chelsea Stone

Update: It looks like this price has shot up to $11, but you can still save 50% with a coupon if you opt for Subscribe & Save.

Couch stains are the worst because you can’t, like, throw your entire sofa in the washing machine. That’s where upholstery cleaner comes in. This Blue Coral cleaner comes highly recommended by our resident cleanliness expert Jolie Kerr for erasing small stains that pop up on your couch, car interiors, other upholstered furniture, whatever, and today, it’s down to just $4. Even if your surroundings are somehow stain-free, you should probably just keep it on hand in case disaster strikes.



Photo: Shep McAllister

Offering 5% off basically everything, free shipping, and even a debit card option, the Target REDCard has long been one of the best retailer credit cards out there. And from now until April 6, it’s even better, as cardholders can take an extra 5% off (in addition to the 5% cash back) online orders with promo code REDCARD.



If you don’t already have the card, it’s probably too late to take advantage, but you can apply for one if they ever run the deal again.

Yankee Candle often runs deals on specific sizes and types of candles, but today, if you buy any two (full priced) jar or tumbler candles, you can pick out two more for free with promo code GET2SP19. Any size jar or tumbler, any scent; as long as they aren’t already discounted, they’re fair game. You can mix and match different sizes too, but just note that the two cheapest candles are the ones you’ll get for free.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

The sun’s out, the temperature’s rising, and it’s time to smoke some meats. If you don’t want to take any chances with your dinner, ThermoWorks dual-probe Smoke thermometer is a great accessory to monitor your barbecue’s progress, and you’ve got a rare chance to get it on sale today.



It includes a base unit with a large screen to show you the two probes’ temperature, plus a wireless lanyard so you can leave the grill while still keeping an eye on your temperature. And of course, you can set a min/max temperature for each probe, and get an audible alarm if the smoker needs your attention.

The Smoke sells for $99, but ThermoWorks just marked open box models down to $76, for a limited time. That’s an extra $23 you can spend on brisket.

Graphic: Tercius Bufete

The DIY possibilities are endless with this discounted Chalkboard Paint from Amazon. Fancy up your mason jars, create a mini chalk board, or inspirational quote frames, you’re only really limited by your imagination (and the 16.5 ounces of paint) here.

This $7 price is the lowest we’ve ever seen, so stock up.

Photo: Pop Chart

There’s always that one person in your life that has nothing on their walls (and that person might be you!). Add some awesome to someone’s life, or upgrade your own bare walls with rad prints during this 25% off sitewide at Pop Chart with promo code POPINTOSPRING.



We’re big fans of their fun and interactive scratch-off posters, including the new MLB and NBA series, which let you scratch off ballparks and arenas as you visit them. For the less sports-inclined, they also have scratch-offs for essential films, novels, and graphic novels.

But the scratch-offs barely, uh, scratch the surface. The stunningly detailed Football Clubs of Europe print is perfect for any soccer fan. And of course, you can never go wrong with the classics like the Birds of North America, The Very, Very Many Varieties of Beer, and the iconic Cosmic Exploration chart. Seriously, there’s so much great geeky stuff here, there’s surely something that you’ll like. Enter the code POPINTOSPRING at checkout to see your discount, which will also work on hanging supplies like frames and poster rails.

Graphic: Chelsea Stone

Spring showers and summer storms are fast approaching — I mean, it can’t always be warm and sunny. Be prepared the next time clouds roll in with rainwear from Marmot, now on sale at Backcountry. Included among the deals is our favorite Marmot Minimialist Jacket (hood brim included), along with many other jackets, anoraks, and other necessary rain gear. Get what you need to stay dry before this sale washes away.



Graphic: Chelsea Stone

Better weather means catching up on your outdoor fitness goals, and for PUMA, that means catching up with you. The athletic wear brand is taking 30% off select spring styles, plus free shipping on all orders. That means trendy sneakers and apparel for workouts and beyond are going much less than usual, so use promo code APRIL30 and stock up for a new season.

Graphic: Chelsea Stone

Microfiber hair towels are responsible for completely transforming my hair into a shinier, less frizzy version of itself, and today, my favorite brand of microfiber hair towel is a few bucks off. Aquis’s Original Hair Turban in pink is just $17, compared to the usual $21 price tag. Hair turbans have the added bonus of allowing you to wring out your hair hands-free, so you can go about the rest of your post-shower routine more easily. If you’re not concerned about messing with your curl pattern, it’s deal you’ll want to soak up before it dries out.



Graphic: Tercius Bufete

I got hoop dreams, coach, I’ve got them bad! And thankfully, Amazon’s Gold Box is featuring a number of deals on basketballs and hoops, from brands like Under Armour, Wilson and Spalding.

Your shot clock on these deals expires at the end of the day, or until sold out. So, dribble and take a shot, etc.

Graphic: Tercius Bufete

I don’t get this. I have no idea what foam, reactor pods or beakers have to do with Easter, but if your kids needs something to do on what’s the most important Christian holiday, this Gold Box has you covered.

As far as I can tell, these are just cool toys in pastel colors, so, um, okay. Sure, I guess. If you have kids and want to teach them about the miracle of foam-based toys, these discounts will only last until the end of the day or until sold out.

There’s a lot of markdowns here, so make sure to visit the main deal page to see all of your options.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

You might not expect much from an original board game based on a hit TV show, but the Game of Thrones board game is actually excellent (though devoid of sex and incest).



So if you’ve been pacing your house, waiting impatiently for April 14, pick it up for $48 today to pass the time. That’s not the best price ever, and in fact, it was all the way down to $32 around Black Friday for one day, but it’s about $7 less than we’ve been seeing over the last several months. You could definitely wait for a more a more favorable deal so you don’t have to take out a loan from the Iron Bank, but with the final season set to premiere in a few weeks, this timing is too perfect.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Azul was Board Game Geek’s #1 most played board game last summer, and cracked our readers’ favorite video game list, and you can add it to your own collection for $23 from Amazon. That’s an all-time low price, but you don’t really need much of an excuse to buy this one.



Azul was designed by the world famous, award winning game author Michael Riesling. Azul captures the beautiful aesthetics of Moorish art in a contemporary board game. Players compete as artisans decorating the walls of the royal Palace of Dvora. By carefully drafting the correct Quantity and style of tiles, the most clever of artisans plan ahead to maximize the beauty of their work (not to mention their scores!) while ensuring they wasted no supplies in the process.

Seriously, this game is gorgeous, and just as importantly, it feels great to play.

Anker’s SoundBuds Curves were a runner up in our recent affordable headphone poll (they were only beat out by Anker’s own SoundBuds Slims), and you can grab a pair for just $21 today.

The SoundBuds Curve are the sportiest member of the SoundBuds family, and are designed with active users in mind. Their ear wings ensure they stay put while you exercise, and an internal hydrophobic coating means your sweat won’t fry them. Their best spec though? 12.5 hours of battery life, which is basically unheard of in the space.



Graphic: Shep McAllister

Vizio’s budget-friendly E-Series TVs have been replaced in 2019 with the new V-Series, and the 70" model is currently cheaper than the equivalent 2018 E model ever got, even during the holidays (it’s currently $30 more expensive).



$798 gets you a 70" 4K TV with local dimming for better black levels, and even support for Dolby Vision HDR (the good kind), which is rare at this price point and size. You also get built-in Chromecast support, Google Assistant and Alexa support, and even Vizio WatchFree, which lets you stream 100 live TV and online channels with no subscription.

Photo: Anker

Anker’s best known for its small and portable SoundCore Bluetooth speakers, but the larger and louder SoundCore Pro+ is great for backyard barbecues and parties.



The Pro+ puts out 25W of sound through four drivers, both double what you’d find in the original SoundCore. It’s also IPX4 water resistant, so it can stand up to rain, and runs for a very respectable 18 hours on a charge. It typically sells for $90, but Anker’s marked it down to $72 this week after you clip the $18 coupon.

Photo: Amazon

Want to charge all of the things, all at one time? This RAVPower USB charging hub features six ports with 60W of power shared between them, which is plenty even to charge six iPads simultaneously. Best of all, it’s only $17 with promo code KINJA13B, so what will you do with that much power?



Photo: Amazon

If price has been the barrier to entry keeping you from better audio, Status Audio is offering our readers the best price we’ve ever seen on their cult-favorite CB-1 over-ear headphones. Use promo code INVENTORY50 to get them for $39 (plus $6 shipping). We ran this deal a few months ago, and hundreds of you took advantage, but now you have a chance if you missed out (or just want a second pair).



Status is a direct-to-consumer headphone company, building great cans in proven form factors without the markup that comes with popular brands. In fact, there’s no branding here whatsoever.

The CB-1s are extremely comfortable out of the box, more so (in our opinion) than the ATH-M50X, MDR7506, SR60e, or V-MODA Crossfade Wireless, just to name a few.

The CB-1s have a (relatively) flat frequency response that’s great for listening to a variety of music or audio/video editing, with a wide sound stage in a closed back design. I get good isolation/seal with the updated pads. The elephant in the room here is that these are wired headphones, in the year 2019. For some of you, that may be a deal killer, but if not, they kindly include two detachable cables- coiled and straight, to ease the pain. They even smartly attach to the headphones with a twist lock.

We know from six years of Kinja Deals that great over-ear, closed back headphones for under $60 is no joke. Depending on what you’ve shelled out for in the past, they might even blow away your much more expensive pairs.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Seagate’s FireCuda is our favorite PS4 internal replacement drive, mostly thanks to its built-in 8GB of flash storage that can speed up your loading times, and you can get the 1TB model for just $50 today, the best price ever. It won’t be as fast as a real SSD, but for the price, it’s a perfect middle ground.



If you don’t own a pressure cooker, today’s a great day to fix that, as Amazon’s knocked the highly-rated Instant Pot IP-DUO60 down to $69, or $31 less than usual, and only $10 shy of the deals we saw around Black Friday. If you wait for Prime Day, you may get a better price, but it’s hard to imagine a cheaper Instant Pot deal before then.



Instant Pots do more than just cook foods quickly, though they certainly do that. In fact, it’s is also our readers’ favorite slow cooker, and an amazing rice cooker too. To put a fine point on it: It’s one of the most versatile kitchen gadgets you can own, and worthy of all the hype.

Graphic: Tercius Bufete

RRWWWGG. RAWRGWAWGGR. WWWRRRRRRGWWWRRRR. WAGRRRRWWGAHHHHWWWRRGGAWWWWWWRR. RWGWGWARAHHHHWWRGGWRWRW.



(It’s the cheapest it’s ever been.)

OxyLED Under-Cabinet Light Kit | $19 | Amazon | Promo code 5XY8KP83

OxyLED is best known for its battery-powered light strips, but this discounted kit plugs into an AC outlet, and is designed specifically for under-cabinet installation.



The $19 kit (with promo code 5XY8KP83) comes with three foot-long LED light bars, plus three connecting cables. You can either plug the bars into each other to create a longer strip, or use the cables to snake around corners and extend your setup. Once it’s all installed, just use the touch-sensitive power button to turn them on and adjust the brightness, and enjoy a well-lit countertop while you prepare dinner.

Graphic: Tercius Bufete

Philips Hue lights and Amazon Echoes go together like whiskey and hunting, and now, you can get a two-bulb color starter kit with an Amazon Echo Dot for $90.



Full-color bulbs usually sell for $50 each, and even on sale rarely dip below $40, so if you need a hub and smart assistant, this is a great deal. Just be warned, once you buy these, you’re going to want to buy a lot more of them.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

You don’t want to take chances with fleas, believe me. If you use Capstar or Cheristin flea medicine for your furry friend, Chewy wants you to stock up today for 20% off. Just add any of these medicines to your cart, and you’ll see the discount at checkout. Limit five per customer.