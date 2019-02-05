Best Deals of the Day The best deals from around the web, updated daily.

A 6Qt. Instant Pot at it’s lowest price, Amazon Echo bundles, and Dyson Ball lead off Thursday’s best deals. If you are shopping for your mom right now, we are updating our Kinja Deals Mother’s Day discounted deals post daily and have a thoughtful Mother’s Day gift guide as well.



Everything you’d want to jump start a smart home from the shopping giant is on sale right now.

Choose from a $20 Echo Input (which adds Alexa to any speaker you want), $30 Echo Dot or an Echo Dot bundle with a TP-Link smart plug for $45 or Sengled light bulbs for $50.

To be clear, this is your standard fare sale. We’ve seen all of these prices before but they’re still solid bargains.

Right now MSI’s MSI Gaming GeForce RTX 2080 8GB GDRR6 256-bit VR Ready Graphics Card is down to $800 on Drop (formerly MassDrop.) This latest-generation unit offers a ton for not very money.



Gizmodo says these particular units offer “more accurate lighting and better realism—and that’s something that’s should be supported by more games going forward.” Sufficed to say, it’ll definitely last you a long time.

This $800 price is $50 less than what’s currently on Amazon.

Insta360 Nano S 360 iPhone Camera | $160 | Amazon

360 cameras were an expensive novelty not that long ago, and you could argue that they’re still a novelty, but at least they’re an affordable one.

The Insta360 Nano S can operate independently as a 360 camera, but it’s really designed to plug into your iPhone’s Lightning port, which allows you to use your big iPhone screen for viewfinding (to the extent that viewfinders are necessary for 360 cameras), editing, and sharing.

The included app lets you apply a ton of unique effects (as detailed by The Verge), and clip out portions of your 4K 360 footage into 20 megapixel stills. A multi-view mode lets you create a grid of different angles on a single video, like a close up of your smiling face as you film from a moving roller coaster in full 360 degrees (please don’t do this). Basically, you’re guaranteed to be showered in Instagram hearts after you buy this thing.

The Nano S launched for $239, but Amazon’s got it marked down to $160 today, so there’s never been a better time to start shooting up, down, and all around.

We’ve long been fans of Ghost Paper’s notebooks, which feature subtly embossed lines that you can actually feel as you write, and now you can save 20% on the company’s notebooks (including a new model!) for Mother’s Day with promo code KINJA501.

From our Inventory write-up:

Ghost Paper uses texture, rather than ink, to create the alternating embossed and debossed lines on its pages. The effect is subtle, even invisible at certain angles, and straddles the line of offering tactile feedback without interrupting pen and pencil marks.

Since then, our readers have bought thousands of the company’s 96-page faux leather-bound notebook, which is back on sale for $20 with code KINJA501 today. That code will also save you 20% on the brand new, 200-page spiral-bound version, which is actually cheaper to start with. The cover and binding aren’t as premium, but Ghost Paper sent me a few spiral bounds to check out, and the embossed lined paper is just as good, which is what really matters.

We love Framebridge for their nice frames and impressive gallery walls, and now, it seems the service is coming through for Mother’s Day, too. For a limited time, you can get two Chloe frames—normally $65 each—for $100. Upload your photos by May 5 to be sure the frames arrive at Mom’s doorstep in time for the big day. Go with a pic of you two together; she’ll be overjoyed to have a nice memory with her offspring hanging on the wall, and even more excited about how nice the fame looks.



There is one thing in life that is always guaranteed: laundry. No matter what, you’re always going to have dirty clothes. Detergent doesn’t always come cheap, which is why you’re going to want to snag this discount. If you subscribe for Tide Pods or Gain Flings, you will save 20% on your first subscription. That really adds up when you think about how many loads of laundry you do every week. If you have kids, then you know discounts on detergent are actual lifesavers. To get the deal, you’ll need to use Subscribe & Save on any of these eligible products, but you can always cancel after your first delivery.

Herman Miller furniture is legendary, and also legendarily out of reach for most of us. But if you have one chair, table, or bed that you’ve just been dying to get your hands on, nearly everything they sell is 15% off during the company’s semi-annual sale, so you won’t find a better chance to splurge.



The world-famous Aeron office chair is one of our readers’ favorites, and the Embody is another great option for your home office. If you’re looking for something a little less heavy, the Setu is an awesome task chair, and the Eames is of course, timeless.

Meanwhile, I’m sitting here drooling over the Noguchi coffee table. Find me on Venmo if you want to donate to the cause. They only offer this sale twice a year, and otherwise don’t really do any discounts, so put that tax refund to good use.

Dyson vacuums dominated the nominations in our Kinja Co-Op for best vacuum, but they can be prohibitively expensive. Today though, refurbs of the popular Dyson Ball Animal are down to $185 on Amazon, or about $90 less than usual.



The Dyson Ball includes a brush that automatically adjusts when you move from carpets to hard floors, a ton of accessory hose tools, including a motorized turbine tool to remove pet hair from furniture, and even a curved tool to help you clean the tops of your ceiling fan blades. And yes, it rests on top of a ball for easy maneuverability. This price is only available today, and will probably sell out early, so get your before they’re all sucked up.

If you need a new mattress, whether for your own bed, your kid’s, or just a guest room, today’s the day to buy it. Several Sweetnight-brand mattresses are on sale in today’s Amazon Gold Box, choose from 10" and 12" models that are 100% hybrid foam, just like the Caspers and Leesas of the world.

Rounding out the Gold Box are a few memory foam pillows (starting at $26) which you can customize by adding or removing foam. Make sure to clip the coupon on the page to save a few extra bucks.

These prices are only available today, so don’t sleep on it.

$388 … 4 bought by readers GMG may get a commission Buy now

It’s the snack the smiles back—especially when you snag them for this super low price. Fill your tank with a 30-count variety pack of Goldfish for just $8 when you clip the 20% off coupon (if you opt to Subscribe & Save, you’ll save a few extra cents). Classic cheddar, pretzel, and colors (?) are included in the box, so stock up before this deal swims away.



The six quart Instant Pot Ultra is down to $99 right now, an all-time low. You should buy one.

The Instant Pot Ultra features a completely revamped, dial-based UI that makes fine-tuned adjustments faster and easier than the older models. A new processor allows it to compensate for altitude and carry out completely custom programs, and it also has a few modes you won’t find on the standard Instant Pots, like cake, eggs, and sterilize.

If you’re worried that you won’t get a ton of use out of this thing, note that in addition to speedy pressure cooking, this is also our readers’ favorite slow cooker, and one of their favorite rice cookers too. It’s one of the most versatile kitchen gadgets you can own, and I use mine (this exact model) several times per week.



These Are the Best Rice Cookers There were a ton of nominations in this week’s hunt for the best rice cooker, but two stood out… Read more Read

If you have had an expensive face cream or foundation in your shopping cart at Sephora for weeks, time to get your credit card out. Their Spring Beauty Insider sale has officially begun. Sephora shoppers can get 10-20% off their entire purchase during this sale. It pays to spend a lot of money at Sephora during the year because the company’s top-tier shoppers get first dibs at the sale.

When: April 26 – May 6

Tier Requirements: Spend $1,000 during the year

Discount: 20% off

Promo Code: HEYROUGE

When: May 2 – May 6

Tier Requirements: Spend $350 during the year

Discount: 15% off

Promo Code: HEYVIB

When: May 2 – May 6

Tier Requirements: None

Discount: 10% off

Promo Code: HEYINSIDER

Sephora Rogue members earn extra benefits, like early access to sales, free shipping, free full-sized products, and free makeovers. Insider members don’t need to hit any spending threshold and it is free to sign up (so sign up now!).

Philips OneBlade Pro | $52 | Amazon

The Philips OneBlade is the shaver of choice for most of the men on our staff, and one of the most popular products we’ve ever listed. But whether you already love yours or are curious to try it out, Amazon’s running a great deal on the upgraded Pro version today.



First, let’s talk about what’s unchanged from the original OneBlade. The Pro still uses the same blades which last for four months (though I, personally, use mine for much longer than that), it still works in any direction, you can still use it with or without shaving cream, and it’s still water resistant, so you can use it in the shower without fear.

The biggest difference you’ll notice out of the box is the Pro’s adjustable 14-length comb, compared to the three static combs included with the standard OneBlade. That gives you more flexibility to groom your beard just so, and makes it a lot easier to achieve a smooth fade. It’s also just fewer parts to keep track of.

The other big difference is the battery. It’s lithium-ion this time around, so it lasts twice as long as the original OneBlade (90 minutes vs. 45), recharges eight times as fast (one hour vs. eight), and the built-in LED screen now shows you how much juice you have left, so you’ll know whether you need to pack your charger for trips.

Amazon, somehow, now operates about seven thousand in-house clothing brands, and the ones that specialize in men’s shirts are having a sale, if your closet is starting to feel a little stale.



Inside, you’ll find deals on tailored oxfords from Buttoned Down, casual wear from Goodthreads and Amazon Essentials, and even tropical shirts from 28 Palms, Amazon’s dedicated brand for Jimmy Buffett fans.

I just ordered this short sleeve henley for $17, and I’m giving this chambray a good long look. I’ve highlighted a few other good-looking options below, but be sure to head over to Amazon to see the full sale.

BioLite Bike Commuter Kit | $90 | BioLite

BioLite makes one of our favorite headlamps, and it’s the star of the show in the company’s new Bike Commuter Kit.

The kit includes a HeadLamp 330, a PowerLight Mini with a bike mount, a light-diffusing StuffSack that can turn your lights into a lantern, and a reflective bike cuff. Separately, these would cost you $110 (and BioLite stuff rarely goes on sale), but you can get them all in the Bike Commuter Kit for $90.

The kit is only available for the month of May, so if you do a lot of biking, or would like to start, you should order soon.

Photo: Olivers

Olivers makes some of our favorite men’s activewear that doesn’t necessarily look like activewear, and now you can remake your entire wardrobe (relatively) cheaply with their limited time Mystery Box promotion.



Available until 5/8, or until sold out, you can either spend $150 to get a box with $300 worth of Olivers gear, or $275 to get a box worth $600. You do get to pick your size, but you don’t get to pick the colors or contents of the box. You do, however, know that it will include some combination of the following:

It’s all good stuff, and you’ll never get it for this cheap by any other means! It’s not eligible for returns or exchanges, however, so you’ll have to decide if it’s worth the risk.

New shoes, new you — I know that’s not the saying, but it should be. Especially because Clarks is taking 20% off almost everything on site for men, women, and kids, and that’s sure to put a spring in your step this season. Just use promo code SPRING to pick our your marked-down pair before this shoe deal walks out on you.

It’s spring, so get outside! And while you’re at it, stock up on tons of apparel and gear from Eddie Bauer. The brand’s entire clearance section is an extra 60% off right now with promo code MAY60. Plenty of shirts, shorts, hats, shoes, and much more are up for grabs, so you can find anything you might need to enjoy the nice weather in style.

Risk Legacy isn’t the somewhat boring and long-winded Risk game you’re familiar with. No, it’s a game with real stakes and consequences: You’ll draw on the board, rip up cards, and make decisions that can’t be undone over the course of your playing sessions. The man in black on Westworld should have just played this instead of looking for the maze.



$39 might seem like a lot to spend on a board game, but that’s the best price Amazon’s offered since last summer, and you’ll definitely get your money’s worth.

For one day only, ThinkGeek is taking 75% off the already reduced prices of clearance items plus an extra 25% off your entire cart. Whether you’re a Trekkie, trainer, loyal to House Lannister, a gamer, or a cosplayer, there’s something in here for you. And even if you’re none of those things, there’s actually some handy stuff in here for vanilla folk, like a Kershaw Chive knife, mugs, and scarves.



Be sure to act quickly, there’s a limited quantity and the best stuff will probably disappear faster than enthusiasm for the new Sonic the Hedgehog movie.

Starting today, Walmart’s discounting a ton of Google Home, smart lighting bundles, and Nest products to celebrate Mother’s Day.

The big deals here include the Google Home Mini. For instance, pick up a $130 Google Home Hub and you’ll get a bonus Mini. Or you could pick up the smart lighting starter kit which includes a Mini and a GE C-Life bulb for $35. And a standalone Mini will cost you $29 as part of this sale.

The $300 Max offer actually matches the best deal we’ve ever seen on it.

Graphic: Tercius Bufete

The Nintendo Switch is better with friends, and you can add an extra player by picking up an extra set of Joy-Con for $48 if you’re okay with refurbished. Woot’s price is a $20 less than buying new, and a few bucks off of Amazon’s refurbished price.



The nice thing about Joy-Con is that for certain games, each one can work independently, meaning you can have a four-person Mario Kart battle with just two sets of Joy-Con.

This deal won’t last, I can almost guarantee it.

Dungeons & Dragons is, dare I say it, cool now? Or at the very least, trendy. If you’re curious to try it out for yourself, but don’t know how to get started, this starter set is down to $8 on Amazon, a new all-time low.



io9 reviewed this book several years ago, and gave it a great recommendation. It comes with five ready-to-play characters, six dice, and adventure book, a rulebook, and a character sheet, so you can stop worrying, and start having fun.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Screws have an annoying tendency of being in places where it’s hard to operate a screwdriver. That’s where the SpeedHex FlipOut comes in.



This electric screwdriver can rotate and contort into 380 different positions, giving you a grip on even the most difficult to reach screws. Its 2" magnetic bit holder will work with the bits you already own, and it comes with some of the basics in the box to get you started as well.

Use promo code KJSPEEDHEX to get it for $28, which is $5 less than Amazon’s price. Just don’t be screwed by missing out.

Do you ever feel guilty about how often your dog just sleeps on the floor? Even if you do let your dog on the couch and bed, they still like to take a snooze right on the cold ground. If your dog is your little angel, they deserve an orthopedic memory foam bed for maximum comfort. Though we can’t promise they won’t nap right next to their bed



