A huge one-day sale on TP-Link products, $299 custom suits, and wine delivered to your door lead off Thursday’s best deals from around the web.

Whether you’re upgrading to 802.11ac, trying to extend your wireless network, or just want to control your lamps with an Amazon Echo, today’s Amazon Gold Box is overflowing with TP-Link networking gear.



The most exciting deal in here is probably a pair of TP-Link’s mini smart plugs for $35, an all-time low. Our readers have already bought a ton of these, and they allow you to control a power outlet from a smartphone app, or via Amazon Echo commands.

Also available for $30 is this plug-in range extender, which can give your home network just enough of a boost to eliminate any dead spots.

Don’t have enough ethernet ports? There are deals for that.

Need to bring your Wi-Fi outdoors, and beam it across a large lawn? There’s a special access point on sale just for that purpose.

And of course, there are routers. Lots and lots of routers. Here are some of the best:

That’s only scratching the surface though, so head over to Amazon to see the rest of the deals.

Sporting several high-end 3D printing features in a tightly refined package, the FlashForge Finder 3D Printer is an excellent starter 3D printer. Currently $50 cheaper than we’ve seen it in the past, you’ll get assisted leveling, a color touch screen interface, Wi-Fi / cloud connectivity, and a modest 5.5x5.5x5.5-inch build volume.

Jabra’s Elite Sport true wireless earbuds are $30 less than usual today, bringing them down to just $10 more than Apple’s AirPods. But that $10 buys you a lot of features Apple can’t match, like water resistance (including a three year sweat warranty), adjustable ear tips to maximize noise isolation, and a ton of fitness-focused features like a built-in heart rate monitor.

Don’t let the DJI branding throw you off; this 2TB USB-C hard drive is a tremendous deal whether you fly drones or not. Inside, it’s just a regular Seagate external hard drive, and $50 is one of the best prices we’ve ever seen for that capacity. And if you have a modern USB-C laptop, you can use it without a dongle!

Elevation Lab’s Anchor headphone stand is so simple, but so genius, that it really ought to be built into every desk in existence. Nominally, it’s a hook to store your headphones so they don’t take up desk space, but you could also use it for hats, jackets, umbrellas, or really anything else that hangs.

The Anchor doesn’t see discounts often, but for a limited time, you can save over 20% with promo code TIDYCANS.

If you travel with any regularity, the HooToo TripMate Titan may just be your new best friend, because it’s actually three devices in one.



Travel Router: Turn any ethernet jack you find into a Wi-Fi hotspot, which can still come in handy at certain hotels and conventions.

10,400mAh USB Battery Pack: Keep your phone and tablet charged during a long day away from any power outlets.

File Hub: Transfer files and wirelessly stream content from a hard drive or flash drive to all of your devices. Imagine loading a cheap thumb drive card up with movies for a long trip, instead of, say, buying an expensive iPad with more local storage.

Today on Amazon, you can knock $15 off the price of the TripMate with promo code ABCD2222. This deal might not last long, so act fast.

Anker makes a lot of gadgets, but noise canceling headphones were a notable gap in the company’s lineup until very recently. So if you want to block out the world with the new Soundcore Space wireless over-ears, you can save $15 right now by clipping the on-page coupon.

The Soundcore Spaces run for 20 hours in wireless noise canceling mode, or you can use them wired for up to 50 hours with NC enabled, which are some of the best battery life specs we’ve seen in this market.

Walmart’s latest HDTV blowout isn’t a massive TV, but if 50" is all you need, $280 is a great deal for this Sharp 4K set. Unlike a lot of TVs at this price level, it has smart apps built in, and even HDR (though obviously, not Dolby Vision). We posted this a little over a week ago, but if you missed it then, the deal is back in stock.



LG’s 2017 OLED TVs have achieved something of a cult status thanks to their inky dark black levels and vibrant colors. Today though, we’ve got the best price we’ve ever seen on the new 2018 models.

The picture quality should be nearly identical (which is a good thing!), but the 2018 models include LG’s ThinQ voice assistant and support for HFR (high frame rate video) up to 120 FPS. HFR content doesn’t really exist yet, but a few movies are expected to come to streaming services starting later this year, so if you’re planning on using the TV for several years, it might be worth it for future-proofing purposes.

MassDrop has the 55" marked down to $1,500, and the 65" to $2,100 (select the 65" option at checkout). You can also get last year’s 65" model for $1,600 refurbished from Walmart, if you’re on a budget but want the larger size.

If you use your iPad Pro and the Apple Pencil as a designer tool, ElevationLab’s DraftTable is a must-own accessory. It holds the tablet steady at a variety of different angles for a more ergonomic drawing experience, and you can even get it bundled with an arm rest and Apple Pencil holder for a little bit extra. It’s a desk stand, not a case, so it should work with all sizes of iPads.

Promo code DRAFTTABLE will save you 25% today on the stand and the full bundle, the best deal we’ve ever seen, and the only deal we’ve seen since Valentine’s Day.

One day, USB-C will live up to its promise, and be truly ubiquitous. But until then, you’re going to need some adapters.



Two such options from VAVA are on sale today. The one most of you will want to buy is this simple dongle, which transforms a USB-C port into a few USB 3.0 ports, an ethernet port, an HDMI port, and SD and microSD card readers. Get it for $40 with promo code KINJA538.

For a more permanent solution, this USB-C docking station is also on sale for $126 with promo code KINJA479 and includes everything but the kitchen sink. You plug your laptop in over USB-C, and the dock keeps it charged while powering two HDMI ports for monitors, a bunch of USB ports, a Qi pad for your phone, and more.

You might not need a multimeter very often, but for $7 (with promo code C37HNQ64), it’s not a bad idea to add one to your toolbox. It sure beats electrocuting yourself and dying horribly!

Listen, I know it’s daunting. But you should really get your cables under control. Nobody wants to look at a tangled rat king of HDMI cords, power cables, and the dust bunnies the inevitably attract. There are lots of ways to go about this, but a wall-mounted, paintable cable channel is one of the most professional looking solutions.

This complete set is only $13 today with promo code K67UYT2Q, and includes eight 15.7" channels, plus right angle pieces, and several mounting options, including wall anchors and apartment-friendly adhesive.

The Kindle Voyage, which has been my personal Kindle for the last several years, is no more, supplanted by the Kindle Oasis. May it rest in peace. So if you don’t want to spend $250 on an Oasis, and the $129 Paperwhite doesn’t check all of your boxes, you should buy a refurbished Voyage while you still can.

Refurb prices on the Voyage tend to fluctuate between $150 and $130 (they sold for $200 new), so today’s $120 price is terrific, especially considering the product’s impending rarity. Once these refurbs are gone, they’re probably gone forever.

While any modern microSD card will work in your home security or dash camera, Samsung’s Pro Endurance model is designed specifically for this kind of constant writing and rewriting, and is rated for up to five years of nonstop use. You don’t need that for your Nintendo Switch or a phone, but for certain applications, it’s worth the price premium. Get all three capacities for all-time low prices today. Update: The 64GB is sold out, but the others are still available.



For lighter uses, Samsung’s excellent U3 cards are still marked down to all-time low prices as well.

If you’re looking to get into the action cam game, there’s no better place to start than GoPro. And if you can save $100 on the GoPro Fusion, why not get a camera that captures 360 video and photography? With a camera on the front and the back, the Fusion shoots everything around it making a single, spherical image, all in 18MP stills and 5.2K video.

It features gimbal-like stabilization, is waterproof down to 16ft without housing, and and has all the standard features including GoPro app compatibility, and a size small enough to fit into your back pocket.



Hint: Open that video on YouTube and pan around with your mouse. Or better yet, open it in the YouTube app on your phone, and see what happens.

I’m willing to bet that you’re using a surge protector that’s way too old to still be effective, so grab this eight-outlet Belkin while it’s on sale for $13, the best price we’ve seen all year. It’s a reader favorite, and even has telephone protection, if you, uh, have a landline phone.

Anker’s new SoundCore Arcs are, by my count, the company’s 47,000th iteration on wireless headphones in the last three years, and they appear to be one of the best sets yet for working out.

IPX5 water resistance is great for warding off sweat, the earhooks keep them firmly anchored in your ears while you run, and the oversized 10mm drivers should produce great sound quality. The standout feature here though is the 10 hour battery, which is about as good as it gets at this size and price point.

Even if you already have a set of Bluetooth headphones that you like, it’s never a bad idea to grab a spare for your gym bag or luggage, just in case you forget your daily drivers. You can save $10 today with promo code ANKER361.

This wall-mount surge protector is the miniature version of one of our readers’ favorites, and you can get it for just $14 today on Amazon, the best price of the year. The trick here is the pivoting plugs, which makes it ideal for getting oversized plugs out of the way, or running cords behind furniture.

The fact is that picture differences in most sub $1K 4K TVs are unnoticeable by most of us unless compared side-by-side with other sets. For just $398, this 60-Inch Hisense 4K Smart UHD TV is a massive value. Sure it’s just 120Hz, and only has three HDMI inputs, but you’ll spend quite a bit more than $398 to do better in a 4K 60-Inch Smart UHDTV with HDR.

AmazonBasics makes pretty much everything at this point, and generally speaking, it’s a brand you can count on to be affordable and of good quality. While Amazon runs discounts on individual AmazonBasics products with some regularity, a whole bunch of it is on sale right now.

A few favorites are below, but dozens of other products are included, so head over to Amazon to see the full list.

Apple hasn’t updated the iPad Mini 4 in a few years, but if you don’t need the latest and greatest processor, and you prefer the smaller footprint, Walmart’s taking $100 off the 128GB model today, the best price we’ve ever seen.

Or, for $50 more, you can opt for the 9.7" iPad fifth generation with the same amount of storage, and a processor that’s one year newer. It’s priced at $80 below its original MSRP, though unlike the iPad Mini, there is a newer model available.

VPNs have been in the news, and whether you want to get around video geoblocks, circumvent proxy filters, or just keep prying eyes out of your browsing data while using sketchy public Wi-Fi, reader-favorite Private Internet Access has a deal to fit your needs.



Private Internet Access doesn’t do much in the way of discounting, but they offer exclusive pricing and packages just for our readers that you won’t find anywhere else. Here are your options, and what you’d pay if you bought the same plan elsewhere:

These deals are only for our readers, but we aren’t sure how long they’ll be available, so go ahead and sign up while you can.

Firstleaf is an online wine club that learns your preferences, offers tons of options, and most importantly, saves you money compared to buying from the store. It’s a solid deal any time, but it’s even better for our readers today.



Every new Firstleaf member gets an introductory delivery with three bottles of wine for just $15, plus $5 shipping. Considering that you aren’t locked in and can cancel any time, that’s a bargain. But it gets even better for our readers, as promo code Kinja will waive the $5 shipping charge, for a limited time. That’s three bottles of wine (all of mine had MSRPs over $20) for just $5 each shipped, with no commitment.

You can read more about the service in my review, but if you choose to remain a member (I did), every box thereafter includes six bottles for $80, plus $10 shipping.

KitchenAid mixers are an essential part of every kitchen. If your kitchen is still lacking one, pick up this KitchenAid 5-quart Artisan stand mixer for $210 today from Walmart. That’s one of the best deals we’ve seen on a non-refurb, and a great addition to your kitchen as Thanksgiving dinner draws ever-closer.

Magnetic smartphone vent mounts are our all-time top sellers, so there’s a good chance you already have one in your car. My advice though? Get one for your luggage; you’ll be really glad to have it next time you rent a car, and they also work as kickstands for your phone on an airplane tray table. This one’s only $5 today with promo code AUKEYDP5.

If someone in your household eats all the tasty marshmallow bits out of the Lucky Charms box, leaving you with nothing but replacement-level cereal, your dreams have come true.



Amazon is selling this 3 pound bag of dehydrated marshmallows for just $19, within a few cents of an all-time low. Reviewers note they taste pretty much the same as the ones that come in the Lucky Charms box, and you can shovel these in by the fistful without that pesky cereal taking up space in your stomach.

Our readers have bought thousands of Yi’s home security cameras, and today, you can get a panning, tilting, and motion tracking 1080p model for $45 with code S67EEC4G.

Yi now offers an online cloud DVR service that will store seven days of motion detection footage (six second clips when it detects movement) for free, or more footage if you pay. That said, you can choose for forego the cloud service altogether, and just store your clips locally on a microSD card. The camera also has two-way intercom and live broadcast built in, so you can check in on your house any time you want.

Our readers have bought thousands of Char-Griller’s Acorn Kamado grills, but if you’re only cooking for a small group, or want a portable version for tailgate, the Jr. version is down to $109 right now, the best price we’ve seen in over a year.



With roughly half the cooking area of its bigger brother, this isn’t well suited for a massive backyard barbecue, but portable grills have their place. Temperature control is handled via two different dampers, and you can use this for everything from slow smoking to quickly searing steaks.



For comparison’s sake, this has slightly more cooking space (153 square inches vs. 133) than the small Big Green Egg grill, which costs a whopping $569. Most reviewers say it’s just as good, or at least close enough that it’d be tough to justify the 5x price disparity.

The bestselling, top-rated, and audience-favorite robotic vacuum is marked down to just $170 right now, a whopping $80 less than usual, and an all-time low.



It has the features you guys loved about the original RoboVac 11, including a remote control, a slim body to reach under furniture, and a large dust box, but boasts upgraded suction power, so the vacuum will sense when it needs to use a little extra juice to take care of a mess. It also has slightly larger wheels to easier navigate over door jams and higher-pile carpets, plus a larger HEPA-style filter to better trap allergens and pet hair. At this price though, I wouldn’t be surprised to see it sell out.

I eyeball a lot of my ingredients when cooking, but sometimes sticking to the script is the only way to get the recipe right, which is why this $9 TOBOX digital kitchen scale is a no brainer. It’s stainless steel, has an LCD display, is thin and unobtrusive and can measure from 5 g/0.1 lb/0.1 oz up to 10 kg/ 22 lb/ 353 oz. Use promo code 6UTBDCJR at checkout.

The heat and sunlight of summer can be tough on your wiper blades, and the fall is certain to put them to the test. If you’re in need of a new set, Amazon’s offering a 10% coupon on a variety of Michelin blades right now. Just make sure you’re buying the right sizes.

Once, when I was young and naive, I paid a dealership like $75 to clean my foggy headlights. Little did I know, this Mothers headlight restoration kit does just as well at a tiny fraction of the price. Get it for $16, or about $4 less than usual, before the lights go out on this deal.

If you could use more storage space around the house, these Muscle Rack steel shelves would be ideal for a garage, a utility room, or even an industrial-chic kitchen. They’re 4' wide, include free shipping, and are only $60 at Walmart right now.

Why buy off the rack when custom tailored suits are so affordable, not to mention so fun to design? For a limited time, you can look your best with a custom suit from Indochino, our readers’ favorite custom clothing company.



You can grab any suit from this page for just $299 with promo code KINJA18, and if you checked out this deal last time we ran it, note that there are a lot of new suit options to choose from now.

To learn more about the Indochino customization and sizing process, head over to this post.

PUMA’s back at it again with another friends & family sale, this time taking 40% off all full-priced items, and an extra 25% off sale items, with promo code BESTFRIEND. Obviously, shoes are a go-to here, but you’ll find workout and casual clothes for all seasons in here too, so stock up!

Neutrogena’s Hydro Boost water gel sunscreen is a pretty good facsimile of Biore’s cult favorite (and personally life changing) Watery Essence sunscreen, with one notable difference: It’s actually sold in the U.S.



You can read more about the water-based sunscreens in my recent review, but spoiler alert: They completely changed my perceptions about what sunscreen can be. Amazon’s currently offering three bottles of the SPF 30 for about $16 (with subscribe & save, or $17 without), which is over $10 less than usual, and only about $5 more than they usually charge for a single bottle. In addition, there’s a 30% coupon you can clip, bringing it down to about $11. For three bottles! This is madness! I feel certain that this deal will not last long.

Just be warned: Once you try it, you’ll never buy anything else.

Fall weather is right in Eddie Bauer’s wheelhouse, and you can load up for the cooler weather with the company’s massive Fall Sale. Hundreds of items are marked down up to 60%, including pants, jackets, and of course, lots and lots of flannels.

My advice? Check out the discounted Stormdown gear. It’s the basis of one of our readers’ favorite jackets, but it’s also available in vest form for the fall.

Just because you’re dressing up doesn’t mean you can’t have a little fun with your socks. For a limited time, choose any of the Barons Sock Club styles on this page, and you should see a 20% coupon on the product page that brings them down to about $10. Personally, I’m into the Blue Wave pattern.

Update: Promo code D9GLOY4I is working now!

LuminAID camp lights take up basically no space when not in use, but with a few puffs of air and the press of a button, this Max model can output up to 150 lumens, which is plenty to illuminate your tent.

Unlike some other LuminAIDs, this one doesn’t include a USB port for your phone, but it can recharge over microUSB if the built-in solar panel doesn’t do the job. These were all over the place at the Outpost trade show last weekend, and they really do work well. Get it for $19 right now with promo code D9GLOY4I.

Pretty soon, your light and airy summer activewear will have to make way for athletically-inclined jackets, leggings, and other gear to keep warm. If you need some new gear to prepare, Amazon’s taking 25% off one activewear item of your choice, from a selection of thousands of items.

Eligible brands include Adidas, Asics, Under Armour, and New Balance, so you should have no trouble finding something you’ll like. If you want to whittle down the selection, use the sidebar tools to narrow by gender, size, brand, and more.

Any item on the page shipped and sold by Amazon will reflect the 25% discount at checkout, so keep in mind that the prices you’re seeing don’t reflect the deal.

Crest 3D White Brilliance isn’t just toothpaste - it’s a two-step system for whitening your teeth. First, brush your teeth for one minute with the toothpaste from the Step 1 tube, then without rinsing, brush for another minute with whitening gel from the Step 2 tube.



If you’re curious to try it out yourself, Amazon’s offering a $2 coupon on the system, bringing it down to $8 at checkout.

While not as wide-ranging as yesterday’s sitewide sale, today’s 20% eBay discount actually offers better savings, if the product you’re buying is sold by one of over 100 select sellers (listed at the bottom of this page).



Anything from those sellers is eligible when you use promo code JUMPINTOFALL, but you have to spend $25, and your discount is capped at $50. Need help getting started? Here are our favorite retailers that are included:

Believe it or not, winter is coming, and you can layer up for a lot less money with this Mountain Hardwear sale. Several jackets and a few lighter tops are included in the selection, and promo code MHWSEPT1 will get you additional savings.



For example, this men’s StretchDown jacket is already marked down to $130, but the promo code brings it to $91. The precise percentage discount varies by item, but if you add any of them to your cart, add the promo code, then navigate to the sale page, they’ll all reflect final pricing.

HydroFlask makes some of our readers favorite water bottles, and they just released a new line of limited colors, the Zest Collection. You can get one of the four colors (kiwi, mango, raspberry, and plum) for 25% off on a variety of different drinking vessels, until they’re sold out!

Update: We posted this deal a few weeks ago at $45, but now it’s just $37!

While it won’t keep ice frozen for a week like more expensive coolers, this 70 quart Coleman will keep a lot of drinks cold for at least a day, and Walmart’s offering a terrific deal on it today.



For $37, you’ll get the cooler and two Ozark Trail 30 ounce tumblers that can keep drinks cold all day long. The cooler by itself is currently selling for $36, so you’re basically getting those tumblers for a buck, which is a complete no-brainer.

Game of Thrones has a graphic novelization, written by George R.R. Martin himself (no wonder he doesn’t have any pages), and you can download the first issue for just $2 right now. Pour yourself a glass of Dornish red and enjoy all 240 pages in one sitting.

iTunes gift card discounts are noticeably less common than they used to be, so if you need more credit for apps, music, movies, iCloud storage, or anything else, buy a $100 gift card from eBay for 15% off, while supplies last.

The Razer Atheris gaming mouse doesn’t have a dozen buttons or fancy RGB backlighting, but what it does have is portability. It’s physically small (but not too small), and with built-in Bluetooth, you don’t have to carry around a dongle or a cord either. It’s still a Razer mouse though, and packs a stellar 7,200 DPI sensor into that compact package.



Get it for $40 on Amazon today, which is $10 less than usual, and a match for an all-time low.

The Star Wars Nerf Qi’Ra Blaster is a simple hand-held Nerf Gun that shoots two darts in a row, up to 75 feet. It looks good. A little rough around the edges, but good. It comes with four darts that glow in dark (and they charge while loaded) and features laser blast sound effects. For $7, that’s a lot of fun for kids, and adults.

With Xbox Game Pass, Microsoft basically created the Netflix of video games, and it’s a great deal at its usual $10 per month. But for a limited time, you can save $20 when you prepay for a year, and Microsoft will throw in copies of Forza 7 and Forza Horizon 3 for free, to keep forever, even if you cancel your Game Pass membership.



Xbox Game Pass grants you access to new releases like State of Decay 2 and Sea of Thieves, as well as classics like KOTOR and all of the Gear of War games. Even Fallout 4 is included now!

Magformers are sort of like LEGOs, except they’re magnetic, and thus more fun. Amazon’s discounting a bunch of different sets today, including an actual walking robot car kit. Just remember these prices are only available today, or until sold out.

Update: This was sold out for a time, but it’s back for now.

If you’ve been holding out for a Neo Geo Mini, the international version is now up for preorder on Amazon, complete with 40 built-in games, a built-in screen, and an HDMI port to play on your TV.

It’s a little late for back to school season (hey-ooo), but you can save about $10 on the Harry Potter Hogwarts Express LEGO set today, complete with Platform 9 3/4, plus Harry, Ron, Hermione, Remus Lupin, Trolley Witch, and Dementor minifigures. Plus Scabbers; we can’t forget about Scabbers. It usually retails for $80, but you can keep a little bit of extra cash in your Gringotts vault, because it’s down to $69.

Update: Last day!

Reviews are out for Shadow of the Tomb Raider, and they’re good! If you were waiting until this moment to lock in your order, Amazon still has a $10 promotional credit available for Prime members when you preorder the standard edition, the limited steelbook version (which is the same price), or the Croft edition.



Advertisement

Just note that the code is only available on the physical releases, and that the code will be added to your account 30-35 days after the game ships. Yes, I miss the simplicity of the old 20% Prime discount, thank you for asking.

There are people who occasionally pull out a copy of Catan or Scrabble for a game night, and then there are people who spend a couple hundred bucks on Gloomhaven, or play through the roguelike Pandemic Legacy with the same group for months on end. This board game table is for them.

The 2nd Breakfast board game table is up for preorder on Kickstarter, and even with the earlybird discount, it costs $500. That’s an investment (though actually fairly cheap, as gaming tables go)! But if board games are a major hobby of yours, it’s totally worth it. Each table includes the following:

Removable playfield

Eight USB charging ports

Clear acrylic cover



Two A outlets



Reversible leaves



Four trays



Two double cup holders



Two single cup holders



When you aren’t playing, the leaves cover up the play surface, transforming the table into a regular looking dining room table without any garish, gaming-centric design details.

I think it’s safe to say that game night will be at your place in perpetuity once this arrives.

Nintendo’s Super Smash Bros.-themed Switch Pro controller is...well, it’s there. I’m not sure the design is what I would have picked, but if you’re a fan, it’s up for preorder for $75 now, a $5 premium over the standard Pro controller’s MSRP.



Want a Pro controller for less, and want it before December? The regular one is also available for $63, a nice discount from the usual $69.

The Nintendo Switch has been around long enough that we’re starting to see certified refurbs hit the market en masse. This one’s available for $275, which is only a $25 discount, but it’s sold direct from Nintendo’s own eBay storefront, and includes the standard one-year warranty.

The SNES Classic has all the great two player games you used to play at your friend’s house way back when, but it’s small enough to actually...carry to a friend’s house. This PDP carrying case has multiple game covers that you can swap in and out on the cover, and keeps your console and controllers safe on the go.

It’s sold for $30 since it came out, but now you can grab it for just $20, at least until this deal runs out of lives.

Don’t have an SNES Classic? It’s in stock right now for $80.

I don’t know what Overwatch! is but I guess everyone with a PC loves it and can’t stop playing it. And now subscribers to Humble’s October bundle, which unlocks on Friday, October 5 at 1 p.m. EST, can get it for $12 along with the other yet-to-be-named games. That’s $8 cheaper than buying on its own.

As always, Humble Monthly is only $12 per month (or $11 if you prepay for a full year), and every game you get is yours to keep forever, even if you cancel.

Outside of major sales events like Black Friday, Xbox One controllers don’t drop to $40 very often, so if you think you might want one, now’s the time to place your order. These are the newest models with built-in Bluetooth, so they’ll also work with your PC without an adapter. Available in black or white.

