With 126 local dimming zones, Dolby Vision HDR support (that’s the good one), and built-in Chromecast, Vizio’s 2017 P-Series XLED TVs are stunners, and you can grab the 55" version from Walmart for $700 right now, which is at least $100 less than elsewhere on the web.



This tiny, $6 USB charger isn’t much bigger than the one that ships with every iPhone, except it has two ports, folding prongs, and 2.4A of total power, compared to the 1A Apple gives you. No surprise, it’s one of our top sellers of all time. Just use promo code OXLNLY6V to get the deal.

Whether you need to back up some files or just store more PS4 or Xbox One games, you’d have a tough time finding a better price on a 1TB external hard drive, let alone from a trusted brand like WD. That’s the best deal ever on this model.

Want an SSD to speed up your PC, but don’t need a ton of space? SanDisk’s 120GB and 240GB SSD Pluses are both incredibly affordable right now. At $35, the smaller one has never been cheaper, and the 240GB model is within $1 of an all-time low.



Anker’s latest Qi charger is back on sale, and it’s one of the few pads you can buy outside of an Apple Store that supports 7.5W iPhone charging (only available on the iPhone X, 8, and 8 Plus), rather than just 5W. It’s marked down to $32 right now, which is $14 less than usual, and a match for the best price we’ve ever seen.



In addition to 7.5W iOS charging, it also supports 10W charging for compatible Samsung phones, thanks to the included Quick Charge 3.0 wall charger which supplies enough amperage to support the faster speeds.

Yi makes your favorite budget action cam, and right now its 4K sibling is just $131 with the code YI4KACTI. Jillian got a chance to test this guy out on the rapids of the Hudson River, and it offers a ton of bang for its buck.

Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF GIF: Alex Cranz (Gizmodo)

Trackball fans, bow before your new god.



The Logitech MX ERGO has most of the buttons, customization options, and advanced features of Logitech’s high-end wireless mice, plus a big-ass trackball for people with wrist issues, or anyone who just prefers to use one. But the ERGO earns its name from a unique hinge that allows you to tilt the mouse up to 20 degrees off axis, allowing for a more comfortable fit.

$85 is within $1 of the best price Amazon’s ever listed on the mouse, so grab one before the price goes back up.

It’s impossible to have too many surge protectors. This is a proven fact of the universe. If you’re ready to add some more to your collection, pick up this $15 Belkin 8-outlet protector with a 6ft cord. It’s a couple bucks of today and the best price we’ve seen since March.



It’s a great day to load up on a whole bunch of discounted Anker products. The sale includes our readers’ favorite USB charging hub, a 26800mAh external battery, and a Qi charger for $8.



If you’re looking for a new projector, this Nebula portable projector is a $100 off (!!!). Plus, their newest product, the SoundCore Motion B is $9 off. No promo codes needed.

Update: Now, Philips Hue flood lights are also on sale.

We see good deals on Philips Hue starter kits fairly often. But if you already have a Hue system set up, it’s very rare to see individual bulbs for over 20% off, so stock up!

Very rarely under $400, this All-Clad 10-piece hard anodized set is just $386 today. Our readers love All-Clad cookware, and this set is a great option for those of you looking for a nonstick surface. You’ll get an 8" and 10" frying pans, 2 and 3qt sauce pans, a 4qt saute pan, and an 8qt stock pot, all just $15 away from its all-time low.

If you don’t do a ton of cooking, but still a decent knife set for when you do, pick this AmazonBasics knife block. It includes all the knives you’ll need, plus eight steak knives for just $42. Today’s price is $2 away from its historic low, and the best we’ve seen since February, so chop, chop!

Add 24 ultra fine point Sharpies to your collection for just $10 right now. It’s the best price we’ve seen in months and a couple bucks off the typical $13 - $15. Although these markers are permanents, this deal is not, so hurry over to Amazon.

Made with 100% extra-long staple cotton, these 600-thread count sateen sheets are designed to be extra soft and durable. The queen sheet set are discounted by about $10 and the kings are down $15. There are bunch of sizes and colors to pick from, so head over to Amazon if you’re in the market.

At 3,500 running watts (4,000 surge), this Sportsman generator could damn near power your entire house, or the most high-tech tailgate party on the planet, and it can be yours for $250 today from Walmart, which is about as cheap as you’ll ever see a generator this powerful.



Onboard, you get four 120V outlets, plus an RV outlet if you want to power your camper.



The newer Ecobee4 smart thermostat has Alexa built right in, but the previous generation Ecobee3 is still great, and Amazon will sell you one with a pair of extra remote room sensors for just $219 right now. That’s about the same price as an Ecobee4, but that pair of sensors would normally set you back $79, and those are probably more useful than any of the 4's new features.

This $288 Masterbuilt 40-inch electric smoker makes cooking jerky, brisket, or (insert meat of your choice) as easy as dropping in some wood chips and hitting a few buttons. With 975 square inches of cooking space, it’s great for cookouts and family meal prepping. This model even has a remote control so you change the smoker’s target temperature from the comfort of your couch. Today’s $288 price is a decent discount from its $315 price tag and the best price we’ve seen since mid-May.

I don’t know if science can explain it, but the pan I need for cooking is always the pan on the bottom of the heavy stack in my kitchen cabinet. It’s not the biggest inconvenience, to be sure, but this $20 rack would definitely make things just a little bit easier. Just be sure to clip the $5 coupon to get the deal at checkout.

Add some tech to your car with these big sales on Anker’s popular Roav products. You can can keep an extra eye on the road with two of Anker’s popular Roav dash cams, plus, keep your phone charged while broadcasting music with this $19 SmartCharge.



First up, the C1 pro. Everything covered in our review of the original of the C1 still applies here, but the Pro upgrades the resolution from 1080p to 2560x1440, and bundles in a 32GB microSD card so you don’t have to provide your own. It’s just $80 with promo code CAMERA01.

The Roav DashCam A1 ($41 with code A1BDDEAL) operates in a slightly wider temperature range, and is designed more like a traditional action cam than a purpose-built dash cam. That makes it a little less sleek on your windshield, but allows you to tilt it left and right, rather than just up and down. It’s really a matter of personal preference, but any dash cam with Wi-Fi and Anker’s level of customer service at these prices are worth checking out.



The SmartCharge ($19 with promo code ANKERSDD) is a Bluetooth FM transmitter that takes the Bluetooth signal from your phone, and rebroadcasts it the FM radio station of your choice, giving you truly wireless audio and handsfree calls in older vehicles that don’t have Bluetooth built in. And since this is an Anker brand, you also get two high speed USB charging ports.

Just make sure to enter the promo codes at checkout!

If you live in a city with Amazon’s same-day Prime Now delivery service, but haven’t gotten around to using it yet, they’re running a fantastic promotion for new members to celebrate the lead-up to Prime Day.



For a limited time, you can save $10 on your first Prime Now order with promo code 20PRIMEDAY, and then automatically receive an additional $10 credit to use before the end of the month on another order. This deal requires you to spend at least $10.01 per order, so you can basically pay a penny (not including tip and taxes) to get snacks, ice cream, household essentials, and more delivered to front door. This year’s options are greater than ever, with the discount available on anything ordered from Amazon or Whole Foods Market (excluding alcohol, digital content, and any ordered placed using Alexa).

If the name doesn’t make it clear, you’ll need to be a Prime member to take advantage of Prime Now, but you can sign up for a 30 day free trial here.

Amazon’s really ramping up the deals this week in preparation for Prime Day. You can save on a whole bunch of Amazon’s own brands of food, beauty, coffee, vitamins, and more. If you’re looking for some suggestions, I’d check out these laundry detergent packs, and this wide selection of coffee. Most of these products are at all-time lows, so get to shopping.

Update: Now $16 less than last week, this Breville oven is selling for the lowest Amazon price ever.

If you missed out on the Breville toaster oven deals we posted earlier this month, then Breville has granted your wishes and brought one back toady.



Discounted by about $65 today, this Smart Oven Pro has plenty of space and heating elements, so you can pretty much stop using your normal oven all together. It can fit a pizza up to 13", six slices of toast, and it has a slow cook function which will keep your food at a low temperature for up to 10 hours.

If history is any indication, this $200 price might not last long, so grab this while you can.



It’s a great day to stock up on snacks: For a limited time, if you buy two 12-count bags of Red Rock Lime & Cracked Pepper deli chips for the standard $18 each, (they go for a little less on Amazon, but no gift card included) you’ll get a $20 Walmart gift card thrown in for good measure.



ThinkGeek is helping the nerds in your life stock up on geeky paraphernalia. Score up to 80% off of a ton of products and apparel during their Dog Days of Summer Sale. There are seriously hundreds of items to choose from, which means every corner of geekdom is covered by this sale.



Anker’s home goods brand, Eufy, is blowing out the uber popular 33' strands of copper string lights for just $7 each. This is the best price we’ve seen since April, so go hang these up and make Pinterest proud.



If you’re a fan of GORUCK, you know that their stuff is not cheap. But today, you can save up to 40% off with their Christmas in July sale. It includes our readers’ favorite everyday backpack, the GR1 which you guys describe as extremely durable:

Best backpack I’ve ever owned, bar none, and I’ve put it through some shit. Can handle getting me dragged through a bunch of mud, and all cleaned up it’s sleek enough to look right at home on the subway without screaming “Tacti-cool”. Plus the company is run by a former Green Beret who frequently answers questions on Reddit and Facebook, they have radical transparency on pricing and design decisions, and all their stuff is built in the USA. - HWEdwards

Already have a backpack? You can also save on apparel, sand bags, duffel bags, and more.

If you’re looking for a high-quality cooler that doesn’t cost a whole paycheck, this Coleman 70qt marine cooler could do the trick. For $40 right now (about $10 less than usual), this cooler is packed with extra insulation and has the space to hold up to 100 cans. Plus, the lid doubles as a seat and has four cup holders, which always come in handy.

Pad the floor of your home gym with these interlocking foam mats. This 12 piece set of black squares from CAP Barbell are just $8, well below the usual~$20. They cover 24 square feet are about a 1/2 inch thick. Easy to clean and antimicrobial, they could also work well in a kids’ playroom or work shop too.



Grab Jurassic Park for your Kindle for just $2 before this deal goes extinct.



Love to read but don’t have the team to sit down and actually read a book? Sign up for Amazon’s audiobook service, Audible for 66% less than usual during their Prime Day promotion.



For a limited time, Prime members can get three months of the service for $5 each, down from the usual $15. That entitles you to a new book of your choice each month, and everything you buy is yours to keep, even if you cancel after the three month promotional period ends. The offer is available to new subscribers only.

Kindle Unlimited is basically Netflix for ebooks and audiobooks, and Amazon’s offering a very rare discount on the service today. You’ll get your first three months for just $1, after which you’ll be automatically billed the regular $10 per month, unless you cancel. If you love to read, this is a great chance to sample the service without fully committing. The deal is exclusive to new Kindle Unlimited subscribers.



At $8 per month for Prime members, Amazon Music Unlimited was already more affordable than Spotify Premium or Apple Music, but Amazon’s sweetening the pot for new members by offering four months for just $1, for a limited time.



This is by far the best deal they’ve ever offered on the service, so if you’re a Prime member but haven’t signed up for Music Unlimited before, what’s $.25 per month to try it out?

Andy Weir’s The Martian is funny, smart, and just $3 when you buy the Kindle version. As it usually goes, the book is way better than movie.

It’s a holiday week so hopefully that means you’ll have a little down to relax. You can use that time to catch up on some of Marvel’s most popular comics from this Comixology sale. Everything is up to 75% off, which means digital copies of X-Men, Avengers, Spider Man, Star Wars and more are all $10 or less, with most hovering around $5. You can also save on:

If you’ve bought a Pro Controller to go with your Switch (and you should!), this dock can charge your gamepad and a set of Joy-Con at the same time. Get it for just $20 today, a match for an all-time low.



If you’ve gotten a little sick of Carcassonne and Catan, Sheriff of Nottingham is a great candidate for your next board game.



You have come to Nottingham with your Goods on market day, and the only thing standing between you and your hard-earned profits is the Sheriff. All you need to do is bluff or bribe your way past him. ..or maybe, tell the truth! In Sheriff of Nottingham, you are a merchant trying to deliver your Goods to market. Players take turns assuming the role of Sheriff, who must decide which merchants’ bags to inspect and which to let by. As a merchant, your goal is to convince the Sheriff to let you in - by any means necessary! At the end of the game, the merchant with the most wealth wins!

Get it today for $24, which is about as low as it’s gotten in the last few months.

It’s indefinitely backordered, but if you don’t mind the delay, $54 is a great price for a swiveling desk chair with height and recline control. You even get to pick from three different colors.

Update: It’s back in stock at Walmart and Amazon for $140

Try not to freak out, but this post is about a $140 board game. That sounds like a lot of money. It is a lot of money. But Gloomhaven is Board Game Geek’s #1 board game ever, and is “astoundingly good” according to Ars Technica. Hell, it weighs 20 pounds! The problem is that it’s hardly ever in stock at major retailers, and eBay resellers typically charge upwards of $200.



While it lasts though, Walmart will let you order the game for $140, with an extra $5 off if you pick it up in-store. We posted this several weeks ago at $136 with a 2-5 week backorder, and it was a hit. If you love board games, this should be on your bucket list.

8Bitdo’s retro gaming controllers have taken off like Mario with a cape feather seemingly overnight, and Amazon has the best deal we’ve seen on the SNES-aping SN30 today.



These controllers can pair over Bluetooth to your PC, Mac, Android device, and yes, even your Nintendo Switch. Luke Plunkett over at Kotaku is a big fan, and you can read his full review here, if you’re on the fence.

$45 is about $5 less than usual, so it’s not a huge discount, but it is the best deal we’ve seen so far.

Update: Now available at GameStop, if you missed it last week.

Ah, nostalgia. Pick up your very own NES Classic for $60 while supplies last.

