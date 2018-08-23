Best Deals of the Day The best deals from around the web, updated daily.

$40 noise canceling headphones, a handy utility cart, and the ultimate Apple Watch accessory lead off Thursday’s best deals from around the web.

Bookmark Kinja Deals



Photo: Amazon

The worst part of Apple Watch ownership is packing the power cord when you travel. Not only is it a lot bulkier than a Lightning or microUSB cable, it’s also probably the only one you own, meaning you have to take it out of your nightstand charging dock, and put it back when you get home. So annoying!



That’s what makes this battery pack so genius. At only 700mAh, it’s small enough to work as a keychain, but big enough to charge your watch 1.5 times, which should get you through a weekend with ease. And for longer getaways, you can even plug in a microUSB cable (which you should already have in your bag) and use it as a wired travel charger too, allowing you to keep your main charging cable at home. Just use promo code DYCVCAOC at checkout to save $11.

Photo: Amazon

You don’t need to spend hundreds of dollars to enjoy the benefits of noise canceling headphones: These TaoTronics noise canceling over-ears are down to just $40 today with promo code KINJAH48.



I’ve actually tried these, and while the ANC isn’t as impressive as what you’d get from Sony or Bose, it definitely works, especially against consistent noises like fans or airplane engines. They’re also extremely comfortable, and fold up for easy storage. $40 is a steal, is what I’m saying.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

While 5.1 or 7.1 surround sound involves placing speakers around your room on a single plane, the concept behind Dolby Atmos audio is to give audio an element of height. If you don’t want to install speakers in your ceiling though, this sound bar is one of the easiest and cheapest ways to pull off the effect.



The LG S9KY Atmos Soundbar is a 5.1.2 system, but can be easily upgraded to 7.1.2 with a $175 rear channel expansion kit. Assuming you don’t add extra speakers though, that means you get five regular audio channels in the sound bar, a wireless subwoofer for bass, and two special “object” speakers that point upwards, and bounce sound off your ceiling, creating the effect of Atmos surround sound with minimal hardware.

The S9KY costs around $700 around the web, but while supplies last, you can grab it from MassDrop for $420. That’s one of the best prices for any non-refurbished Atmos system we’ve seen to date.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Elago’s Macintosh-themed Apple Watch charging stand is almost definitely the cutest Apple Watch charging stand on the market, and now you can say hello to it for $9 from Amazon, about $1 less than usual.

Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF GIF: Alex Cranz (Gizmodo)

Trackball fans, bow before your new god.



The Logitech MX ERGO has most of the buttons, customization options, and advanced features of Logitech’s high-end wireless mice, plus a big-ass trackball for people with wrist issues, or anyone who just prefers to use one. But the ERGO earns its name from a unique hinge that allows you to tilt the mouse up to 20 degrees off axis, allowing for a more comfortable fit.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

You’ve probably heard a lot about mechanical keyboards in the past few years, and one of the best models on the market is on sale right now.



Most mechanical keyboards are marketed towards gamers, but Das Keyboards are a typist’s dream. Their newest, the Das Keyboard 4, is only $119 right now, the best price we’ve ever seen. You even get to choose between clicky Cherry MX Blue, and softer Brown switches.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

There’s nothing fancy about this TV. It’s “only” 1080p, it doesn’t have HDR, and it’s not smart. But it’s 50" and only $200, which are the two most important specs when you’re buying a secondary TV for a bedroom, patio, or any other space that’s not your main home theater.

Update: You can also add 5" and 4K resolution for $50 more.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

At only 5W, this isn’t Anker’s fastest wireless charger around, but it’s reliable, comes with a great warranty, and will be perfectly suited to overnight Qi charging. Get it for $11 today with promo code KINJAAAA.



Editor’s note: That promo code is also the noise I make whenever our sites go down.

Photo: Anker

Anker makes a lot of really big battery packs. You probably own one or two of them. But it’s also worth keeping a pocket-friendly one in your arsenal for days when you need some extra juice, but don’t want to carry a bag. This 5,000mAh model can fully recharge basically any smartphone at least once, and it’s only $16 right now with promo code ANKERPC9.

For one day only, Amazon’s matching its Black Friday discount on the 4K/HDR/Dolby Atmos-packing Fire TV.



While they last, you can snag the streaming box stick dongle for $40, a $30 discount, and a match for an all-time low. This is one of the best streaming devices you can buy at any price, so if it’s been on your wish list, don’t miss this deal.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Apple hasn’t updated the iPad Mini 4 in a few years, but if you don’t need the latest and greatest processor, and you prefer the smaller footprint, Walmart’s taking $100 off the 128GB model today, the best price we’ve ever seen.

Or, for $50 more, you can opt for the 9.7" iPad fifth generation with the same amount of storage, and a processor that’s one year newer. It’s priced at $80 below its original MSRP, though unlike the iPad Mini, there is a newer model available.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Bose’s wireless QuietComfort 35 noise-cancelling over-ears are basically a mute button for the rest of the world, and you can get them for $299 today, down from the usual $329. In addition to amazing sound quality and noise cancelation, they even work with Google Assistant, and as of a firmware update last week, Alexa too.



If you prefer in-ear headphones, the Bose QuietControl 30 Bluetooth earbuds are also on sale for $249, or $50 less than usual.

<Waves frantically in your eye-line to get your attention>

Those are the best deals we’ve ever seen on these!

VPNs have been in the news, and whether you want to get around video geoblocks, circumvent proxy filters, or just keep prying eyes out of your browsing data while using sketchy public Wi-Fi, reader-favorite Private Internet Access has a deal to fit your needs.



Private Internet Access doesn’t do much in the way of discounting, but they offer exclusive pricing and packages just for our readers that you won’t find anywhere else. Here are your options, and what you’d pay if you bought the same plan elsewhere:

These deals are only for our readers, but we aren’t sure how long they’ll be available, so go ahead and sign up while you can.

Photo: Amazon

With big wheels and a fold-up design, these Timber Ridge carts are great for throwing in the trunk to haul gear down to the beach, or just to your kid’s soccer game. In fact, I’ve seen several people at my apartment complex using them to carry groceries in from their car, so they don’t have to make two trips. The blue one is down to $90, today only, or you can get green for $5 more.

Ka-Bar Tactical Spork | $5 | Amazon

I know this “tactical spork” is designed for camping, but if I owned one, I’d probably use it at home on a regular basis. The best part is undoubtedly the hidden knife that uses the spork handle as a sheath, but the $5 price tag is a close second. Just don’t try to bring it on an airplane.

OxyLED is best known for its battery-powered light strips, but this discounted kit plugs into an AC outlet, and is designed specifically for under-cabinet installation.

The $22 kit (with promo code NVDCXXTJ) comes with three foot-long LED light bars, plus three connecting cables. You can either plug the bars into each other to create a longer strip, or use the cables to snake around corners and extend your setup. Once it’s all installed, just use the touch-sensitive power button to turn them on and adjust the brightness, and enjoy a well-lit countertop while you prepare dinner.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

You know that person that always seems to have a knife ready to go when a box needs to be cut open? You could be that person with today’s Kershaw Scallion knife Gold Box. Prices vary a bit by color , but they’re all great deals, and in some cases, all-time low prices.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Amazon’s running a very specific sale today on two Moen faucets: one for your kitchen, and another for your bathroom. That’s not a lot of options, but they both have great reviews, and have never been cheaper, so it’s a great deal if you’re in the market.

YnM 15 Pound Weighted Blanket | $70 | Amazon

I know it’s summer and everything, but weighted blankets can work wonders for your anxiety in addition to keeping you warm, and you can score a 15-pounder for just $70 today, one of the best deals we’ve ever seen. Not to stress you out, but we wouldn’t expect this deal to last for long.

Photo: Amazon

If you don’t want to deal with cleaning a giant Boos Block, these flexible cutting mats use a waffle pattern on the bottom to avoid slippage, have food groups printed on the corners to help avoid cross-contamination, and most importantly, are dishwasher safe. Clip the $5 coupon to get the full set for $10.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

This patio umbrella doesn’t just block the sun; it actually absorbs it with a solar panel on top of the pole, and then uses that power to run LED lights on the underside, making this the rare umbrella that’s useful at night as well. Get it for $50 in the color of your choice with promo code BCP10.

Nomatic makes one of our readers’ favorite wallets, but its latest product is something else entirely: a 30L travel bag.

Like the much-hyped Peak Design travel bag, which is also on Kickstarter at the moment, the Nomatic travel bag can be used as both a backpack and a duffel, and includes a massive opening for easy packing, a laptop sleeve, a sock and underwear compartment, and other cool organizational features. If you ask me though, the coolest feature is the shoe pocket, which can hold not one, but two pairs of men’s size 12 shoes, and can either be sealed shut to keep water out, or vented to help with smells.

Nomatic’s already blown through its funding goal for this bag, and you can preorder one for $179 right now, compared to its $229 MSRP.

The first time we posted a deal on wool dryer balls, you guys bought thousands of them. Today’s deal is from a different brand, but $6 for a half-dozen (with code YZWDBSD6) is a fantastic deal.

Graphic: Erica Offutt

With any luck, your cat will scratch up this corrugated cardboard toy instead of your couch. It’s just $16 today after the 5% off coupon, bringing it to the lowest price we’ve ever seen. You can throw in some catnip for extra encouragement.

Graphic: Erica Offutt

Now that the end of the summer swelter is in sight, you can soak in milder weather with big discounts on outdoor furniture, decor, and accessories.

In typical Wayfair fashion, they’ve thrown in a ton of stuff, like umbrellas, rugs, patio furniture, deck storage boxes, grills, hot tubs, and more, all up to 70% off. I like this funky teardrop patio chair, modern chaise lounge, and huge selection of garden planters and decor. You have a couple of weeks to shop this sale, but it would be best to shop early before the good stuff disappears.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

The Panasonic Arc3 line has long been a reader-favoite in the electric shaving space, and this model is down to an all-time low $60 today on Amazon. At that price, you aren’t getting a fancy charging and cleaning base, but it’s still fully waterproof for in-shower use, and even includes a pop-up trimmer for edging your beard and sideburns.

Screenshot: Sperry

Sperry is ready to outfit your feet in any styles of shoe worth having with an extra 30% off sale styles with the code OUTLET30. That includes the boat shoes we all know and sometimes love, snow and rain boots, and even sweaters, dresses, coats, and sunglasses.

Photo: Sierra Trading Post

ENO makes some of the most popular camping hammocks on the market, and Sierra Trading Post is offering significant (and rare) discounts on a few different models today.



If you don’t already own a set of tree straps, you’ll want to grab some of those too.

Photo: Alex Cranz/Gizmodo

The Dyson Supersonic hair dryer took the hair tool market by storm, not just for its prowess at drying hair faster and easier, but because of it’s $400 price tag. But right now, Nordstrom Rack is selling refurbished white/silver and fuchsia/iron models for $250, a much more reasonable price point to dip your toe into luxury hair tools. Get it while supplies last.

Graphic: Jillian Lucas

ASOS is a one-stop-shop for everything trendy and this sale is no exception. The sale says “sneaker brands” but that doesn’t just mean sneakers. Sweatshirts, leggings, backpacks, and more are included along with a ton of sneakers from a bunch of athleisure brands, and everything is up to 30% off.

Screenshot: Eddie Bauer

No matter the season you’re shopping for, Eddie Bauer makes some great outdoor gear for everything from your head to your toes. So if you have any camping trips planned, or just want an excuse to take a hike, you can save 40% sitewide today with promo code SHARE during the Friends & Family Sale, plus free shipping over $49.



There are a few exclusions, but nothing too bad:

Offer excludes sleeping bags, Peak suits, tents, and non-Eddie Bauer brand products, previous purchases, gift card purchases, credit card payments, taxes, shipping, or other fees.

Graphic: Erica Offutt

It will take you a long time to run out of flossers when you buy this 6 pack of 75-count bags from Amazon. The $1 off coupon takes this bundle to just $11, which is the lowest we’ve seen, and down from the usual $20. That’s a big chunk off and will make your dentist proud.

Graphic: Kobo

Walmart just partnered with Kobo to launch a new digital ebook storefront, and you can take advantage with a special $10 off deal on the your first purchase. This promo seems to apply automatically at checkout to to any ebook priced at $10.01 or more, so you could get a recent title for for just a couple of bucks, in most cases.

You can’t read the book on a Kindle device, but you can read any time in the Kobo app on your smartphone or tablet, or buy a Kobo e-reader.

iTunes gift card discounts are noticeably less common than they used to be, so if you need more credit for apps, music, movies, iCloud storage, or anything else, buy a $50 gift card from eBay for 15% off, while supplies last.



Screenshot: Walmart

Football season is upon us, and you can bundle and save on a copy of Madden 19 and a year’s subscription to NFL Game Pass with this exclusive deal from Walmart.



If you buy Game Pass for $99 right now, you’ll get a copy of Madden 19 for free, or $20 if you want the Hall of Fame Edition. Game Pass lets you stream out of market preseason games for free, and lets you watch full or condensed replays of every regular season game within 45 minutes of it ending. You can even search for footage by player or play type, and even get access to the All-22 footage, so you can eat tape for breakfast, lunch, and dinner.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

ThinkGeek’s celebrating International Tabletop Day with a huge sale on board games and tabletop gaming accessories, for a limited time. Inside, you’ll find levitating construction sets, a bunch of puzzles, and a whole slew of board games. If you have any particular recommendations, be sure to drop them in the comments.

Screenshot: Microsoft

Unfortunately, it’s only available for new members, but if you want to get started with Xbox Live, Microsoft will sell you your first month for just $2, and throw in a second month for free.

From 8/20/2018 – 8/31/2018, new members buying Xbox Live Gold 1 Month for $2 will get a second month automatically added to their account at no extra charge.

Graphic: Amazon

Update: Amazon’s 6+3 month deal is still available, but if you just want to try out the service, Microsoft will sell you a single month for just $2, and toss in a second one for free.

With Xbox Game Pass, Microsoft basically created the Netflix of video games, and it’s a great deal at its usual $10 per month. But for a limited time, you can get a three bonus months when you buy a six month membership for $60. Xbox Game Pass grants you access to new releases like State of Decay 2 and Sea of Thieves, as well as classics like KOTOR and all of the Gear of War games. Even Fallout 4 is included now!

Just make sure you see the bonus months in the “special offers and product promotions” section of the product page.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Amazon just announced that it will be discontinuing its 20% preorder discount on physical video games on August 28, and replacing it with a $10 Prime member credit on select games. A $12 cash discount is certainly preferable to a $10 store credit, though it sounds like some digital games may be included in the new benefit, so we’ll withhold our verdict until we see how wide-ranging the credits are.



In the meantime though, you still have until the 28th to lock in preorders with the 20% discount. We’ve listed out some of the most popular upcoming titles on this post, but the discount should work on basically any physical game, as long as you’re a Prime member. Just note that you won’t see the discount until checkout, and you won’t be charged until the game ships.

Personally, I just put in an order for Fallout 76, which includes access to the beta.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

If you have any notable holes in your Nintendo Switch game library, you can fill them today with rare discounts on first party Nintendo games. Breath of the Wild, Super Mario Odyssey, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, and Mario Tennis Aces are all marked down to $45.



Graphic: Shep McAllister

When these 3/4-sized Arcade1Up arcade cabinets first went on preorder for $299, we thought it was a mistake, since they were supposed to cost $399. At this point though, it seems clear that $299 is in fact what they now cost, but inventory is still limited, since they were out of stock for awhile.

Anyway, they’re all back now, and they’re still $299, so if you want one, now’s your chance.

