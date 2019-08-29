Best Deals of the Day The best deals from around the web, updated daily.

An Emirates flight sale, discounted Baggu bags, PC Gold Box, and a Dr. Bronner’s Sampler lead off Thursday’s best deals from around the web.

Graphic: Tercius Bufete

Today’s Gold Box is lowering the price on a ton of PC gaming gear. Inside, you’ll find SanDisk microSD cards, Razer peripherals, monitors, laptops, and more all marked down to great low prices.



Need a new laptop for back-to-school? This Gold Box has plenty of options, with prices starting at $175.

If you’re looking to add more storage to your Switch, a 256 and 512GB cards are on sale for $30 and $80 respectively.

Just remember that these deals are only available today, and the best stuff could sell out early. Of course, there’s a ton of gear here, so make sure to visit the main page to see all of your options.

At $76 (after clipping the $20 coupon and using code ROAVLD77), Anker’s new Roav Jump Starter Pro isn’t the cheapest car jump starter we’ve seen, but its 1000A of peak output mean it can start pretty much any engine, up to 6L for a gas vehicle, or 4L for diesel. If you don’t buy one of these, you’ll probably be kicking yourself somewhere down the road (pun intended) when you’re stranded in your driveway with somewhere to be.



This being an Anker product, you’ll also find three high speed USB charging ports (one of which is a USB-C input and output), plus a flashlight that doubles as an SOS strobe, and even a DC output (cable not included) for powering 12V car accessories. Even if you already own a jump starter, these make amazing gifts. Believe me, your giftee will remember you the first time they’re able to start their car in the morning to get to work on time.

Today’s deal is the best we’ve seen on this model by $10, and I can all but guarantee that one of these days, you’ll be really glad you bought it.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Compact, 18W USB-C PD battery packs have really seemed to catch on in the last few months. While they can’t charge a laptop as quickly as a 30W or 45W USB-C battery, they’re capable of fast-charging phones and tablets, and keeping larger devices running in a pinch. Plus, they come in smaller form factors, and at much less of a price premium than their more powerful ancestors.



Case in point: this 10,000mAh battery from UGREEN, now down to just $15 after clipping the 5% coupon and using code UGREEN399. At that price, you’re getting a USB port, that 18W USB-C port, and even an LCD screen that tells you exactly how much juice is left in the battery, rather than a series of imprecise dots.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Logitech’s Harmony Elite is basically the grand poobah of TV remotes, with the ability to control up to 15 different devices, a capacitive touchscreen, the ability to build programs that control multiple devices with one touch, and a lot more.



My favorite feature though? The included Harmony Hub that turns your smartphones, Echoes, and Google Homes into fully-functional remotes; perfect for when you’ve inevitably lost the actual remote in the couch cushions. $153's a pretty penny, but it’s the just $3 more than the best price we’ve ever seen.

Graphic: Tercius Bufete

There are over three pages of products in Amazon’s TV Labor Day Sale, but only a few are actually properly discounted for the holiday. The best deal of the bunch is the JBL Xtreme 2 bluetooth speaker.



This portable, waterproof unit is down to just $220 for Labor Day, or about $80 off its regular price. This rugged speaker is rated for IPX7 and boasts JBL’s excellent sound tech. If you’ve got big, pool related plans, this bad boy boom out “Lover” for 15 hours per charge.

Have you ever flipped your pill0w over during the summer, expecting the cool side, but you only got some more hot pillow? Yeah, sleeping when it is hot outside can really suck, especially if you don’t have central air. If you’ve wanted to try out temperature-regulating sheets, now is a perfect time. You can get 15% off My Sheets Rock at with the promo code WEEKEND. My Sheets Rock makes their bedsheets using the highest-grade bamboo rayon to keep you cool, no matter how hot it is.



Think about all the food you’ve thrown away because you let it spoil in the fridge. Shame! Shame! Shame!



Now, these Rubbermaid FreshWorks containers isn’t a full penance—they won’t work miracles—but they can keep fruits and veggies fresh for an extra day or two thanks to a unique lid that vents carbon dioxide. It’s not going to keep stuff as fresh as a FoodSaver vacuum-sealed bag, but it’s a lot less work, and at $8 for the large container, $6 for the medium, and $5 for the small, it’s a lot cheaper. Think of them as extra crisper drawers for your fridge.

Photo: Felix ((Unsplash)

Go take a look at your international travel bucket list, because there’s a pretty good chance one of those destinations is included in Emirates’ big International Sale.



The best way to sort through the best deals is to select your departure airport from the dropdown menu on this page (13 U.S. airports are included), leave the destination blank, and hit search. You’ll then see a list of the best economy and business class fares, and you can also drill down on the available inventory with the search tools to only see fares for certain months, or in certain price ranges.

The cheapest flight we saw was from JFK to Milan for $469 roundtrip, but as you’d expect from Emirates, there are also lots of options to far-flung destinations in the middle east, Asia, and Africa as well.

These fares are available (while supplies last, obviously) until September 2, and most seem to be valid for select travel days between September and April. Personally, I suggest finding a cheap flight you want now, and figuring out the rest of your vacation details later.

Graphic: Ana Luisa Suarez

If you’re looking for a new soap, you’re going to want to get Dr. Bronner’s 5-Piece Sampler Gift Set while it’s back on sale for $22 on Amazon. It is a cult-favorite, and a couple of bucks off at that price. You can find your preferred scent from this sampler, as it includes almond, eucalyptus, tea tree, lavender, and the famously tingly peppermint.



Zach Custer from The Inventory had to say about Dr. Bronner’s:

Dr. Bronner’s is now my default for a handful of cleaning needs, and a trusted fail safe when another bottle runs dry. Dr. Bronner’s hasn’t replaced all my cleaning supplies, but it’s definitely reduced the excess. And since it’s all natural, I don’t have to think twice about using it, it’s basically always safe. Just remember to Dilute! Dilute! Ok!



Graphic: Shep McAllister

Tapatio is one of our readers’ favorite hot sauces, and Amazon will ship you a bottle for under $1 today, if you’re a Prime member.



Here’s what one reader had to say about the stuff:

Tapatio is the king, because it is adds hotness without killing the flavor, but also it is $4 for 32 oz. I know there are hotter and more specialized, but the price and balance makes Tapatio the best everyday hot sauce. - Display Name

Graphic: Ana Luisa Suarez

Having tools in your household is pretty important, even if you’re not that savvy at-home repairs and construction. At a minimum, a screwdriver and tape measure are always good to have on hand. If you require a lot more tools than the absolute basics, Home Depot is having a huge sale on DEWALT tools and accessories today. You can scoop up savings of up to 45% on select DEWALT products.



You can get 20-Volt MAX Lithium-Ion Cordless 10-Tool Combo Kit (pictured above) for $400 off. Other DEWALT products included in this sale are levels, waterproof work boots, toolsets, cordless drills, and more.

Graphic: Chelsea Stone

The ThermoWorks Thermapen has long been everyone’s favorite meat thermometer, but in the realm of probe thermometers, the brand’s DOT reigns supreme. And thanks to a Labor Day Open Box sale, the DOT is down to just $30, the lowest price we’ve seen.



The DOT is extremely accurate and easy to use; just set your target temperature, insert the probe into whatever’s cooking, and wait for the beep. Your dinner has never been so impeccably cooked.

Graphic: Herman Miller

Herman Miller furniture is legendary, and also legendarily out of reach for most of us. But if you have any office furniture you’ve had your eye on, it’s probably 15% off for (somewhat ironically) Labor Day.



The world-famous Aeron office chair is one of our readers’ favorites, and the Embody is another great option for your home office. The Airia desk is a work of art, but even if the furniture is out of reach, you can afford a very nice pencil cup.

Photo: Sand Cloud

Summer is finally in full swing and you know what that means? You need a new towel. Lucky for you, you can get 40% off sitewide at Sand Cloud for Labor Day. Not only can you get towels you can also get Sand Cloud’s famous Save the Fishes Water Bottle for $10 off. The popular Oceans towel is only $21 during this sale.



Photo: Kendra Scott

If you’ve been looking for a new necklace, bracelet or a pair of statement earrings, now is the perfect time to shop. Thanks to Labor Day, Kendra Scott is offering 20% off everything sitewide. You can shop their Best Sellers, New Arrivals, and even the Sale section of the website is an additional 20% off.



Graphic: Chelsea Stone

Here we go again: Clear the Rack is on at Nordstrom Rack. And while we know and love this sale for being full to the brim with heavily discounted styles for men, women, and kids, this time around, Clear the Rack is really stepping things up with over 24,000—yes, you read that correctly—items included in the promotion. Shoppers will be able to snag these already marked-down styles with an extra 25% off at checkout, for a total of up to 75% off savings. Today, the sale is open to Nordy Club members only (it’s free to join); it will be open to everyone tomorrow.



The best way to sift through this massive stock is probably to sort by your favorite brands, since a few of your favorites — including Nike, Cole Haan, Nike, Levi’s, Kate Spade, and so, so many more — are up for grabs on clearance. And be sure to keep an eye out for some of our most beloved styles, like our favorite Bonobos Riviera floral shirt, a classic grey sweatshirt, or a pair of dark jeans from Madewell. No matter what you’re in the market for, chances are it’s among the thousands of great deals that the Rack is clearing out now.

The holiday weekend is a good time to restock your fall workout wardrobe with tons of sneakers, apparel, and accessories from Reebok, since right now, you can take 20% off orders up to $75, 30% off orders up to $150, or 40% off orders over $150 with promo code LABORDAY. With pretty much the entire site included in the promotion, you’ll certainly break a sweat scrolling through all these deals.



Graphic: Ana Luisa Suarez

Are you a person who likes to watch (insert various sport) outside? Be it soccer, football, baseball, etc. If you tailgate outside the stadium, the pop-up canopy is great to add to your set up. Or maybe you just need some shade while watching your kids play back-to-back soccer games. You can set up camp under this if there’s enough room on the soccer field. Right now, you can get the Le Papillon Instant Foldable Outdoor Pop Up Canopy for $54 when you clip the $6 coupon and use code SB46IY5A.



If you’re still watching your weight for beach season, or just want to stay honest once the weather cools off, a smart scale can keep you honest by tracking your progress over time, and syncing to your other fitness and diet apps via Apple HomeKit and Google Fit.



Anker’s newest Eufy Smart Scale promises to be more accurate than previous models, and can track other vitals beyond just weight, like BMI, body fat, and more, and you can add it to your bathroom for just $31 after you use promo code EUFYSCALE.

Graphic: Chelsea Stone

Treat your feet to a new pair of Timberlands from the brand’s Labor Day Sale with an extra 20% off already marked-down styles with promo code SAVE20. Yes, there are plenty of men’s and women’s boots included in the promotion, but there are also several sandals, boat shoes, and options for kids up for grabs. Step to it!



Graphic: Chelsea Stone

A long weekend is certainly something to celebrate, and Express is using the upcoming Labor Day holiday as an excuse to take 40% off their entire site. But like all long weekends, this sale won’t last forever, so snag the styles you want—everything from dresses, shirts, suits, pants, jeans, and accessories—now.



Graphic: Chelsea Stone

We all love to hate Crocs, but guess what! Those lightweight, hole-y, rubber-y slides are cool now, thanks to the always groundbreaking runway scene and one Post Malone. And you too can be hip to the trend thanks to this Labor Day sale: The entire site is 30% off, no promo code required. In case you haven’t noticed, Crocs also makes other shoes that barely even look like Crocs, not to mention, they’d make for some great pool slides this summer. So go ahead and stock up on Crocs, because fashun.



Graphic: Tercius Bufete

Ah, to be an outdoor gear enthusiast during Labor Day. It’s like Christmas... if Santa Claus was a ruggedly handsome man named Abe who just wanted to take you kayaking upstate.



... wait, what was I saying? Oh right. Huckberry is having a big Labor Day sale. Whether you’re looking for a new backpack, or a duck boot, Huckberry probably has something well-made for you to pick up. And it’s not just gear for outdoors; you can get a lot of stuff that can decorate your cabin, too.

We really like the Grand Canyon wall map, the Kammok travel quilt and the Coalatree Trailhead shorts, but of course, there’s a lot to choose from so make sure to visit the main page to see all of your options.

And feel free to give suggestions in the comments.

Graphic: Chelsea Stone

If you’re ever planning to head outdoors this season, L.L.Bean is what you want to be wearing when you do it. The outdoorsy brand is taking 20% off your order with promo code GREAT20. This deal applies to both full-price and on-sale items, excluding non-L.L.Bean brands, but just note: Clearance styles are up to 70% off right now, and these deals stack. So now’s the time to stockpile Bean Boots, Wicked Good Slippers, and whatever other gear your closets can hold.



Graphic: Chelsea Stone

I can’t own enough Baggu bags — seriously, I have three of their nylon bags, two leather bucket bags, two small leather crossbody bags, and a canvas duck bag, and I love them all dearly. No matter what kind of bag you’re in the market for, chances are Baggu makes a highly wearable, very sophisticated version of it that’s built to last. And now, the bag brand is taking 15% off their entire site in honor of Labor Day with promo code LONGWEEKEND. I’m not even going to try to resist this Baggu blowout, and neither should you.



Kick off your shoes and slide into new sneakers over at PUMA’s Labor Day Sale. Just put in promo code LABORDAY30 to take advantage of the brand’s 30% off sitewide deal. It’s a great opportunity to stock up on men’s and women’s sneaks, sweats, and more until Monday, when this deal ducks out of here.



This week saw a nice sale on TriggerPoint’s popular foam roller, and now, you can save on their 5" massage ball as well. Since it’s a ball rather than a cylinder, it can get deeper into awkwardly placed muscles like pecs, shoulders, and hips. $19 within a couple bucks of an all-time low, and is the best price Amazon’s listed since the holiday season last year.



Photo: Hulu

Yeah, I said it. It is time to stop mooching off of your parents, sister, brother, friends, or your friend’s ex to sign into Hulu. You can afford to get your own Hulu account when it only costs you $3 a month for the first six months, okay? Don’t thank me for this deal, thank Chrissy Tiegen.



The model/Headband of the Day pioneer shared the news that thanks to a project she’s working on with Hulu, we can all get a discount. Seeing as only six people pay for their own Hulu account, this offer is open to a lot of people. You can get Hulu for $2.99/Month for the First Six Months, then $5.99/month after that. You can cancel at any time, but for $3 a month, why would you?

Now, if you had Hulu and canceled it, you might still be eligible for this offer. It isn’t exclusive to new users, however, we cannot tell you for sure if you qualify. You’ll need to check.

Per Hulu’s FAQ about this promotion, the offer is valid for:

Hulu’s $2.99/month offer is an online-only, limited-time offer that is available only to new or eligible returning subscribers. Existing Hulu subscribers are not able to change their Hulu subscription to take advantage of the $2.99/month pricing for our Hulu (ad-supported) plan.

You can sign up now through September 3, 2019, for this deal.

Evan Amos’ Wikipedia-famous game console photography makes for a stunning coffee table book, and it’s down to an all-time low price on Amazon right now. Featuring 300 pages of full color photography spanning the entire history of video games, it also gives you a rare look inside some iconic consoles. Today’s $9 price is easily an all-time low, no gold coins required.



Graphic: Ana Luisa Suarez

Happy almost-fall y’all! Do you know what that means? We can already buy Christmas products online. If you love all things Christmas, you’ll be happy to know you can preorder the Funko Marvel 80th Anniversary Advent Calendar.



Preorders had been selling for between $48 and $60, but dropped to $40. You can order this now and it is expected to ship on or around September 13, 2019. The calendar includes 24 pocket Pops of all your favorite Marvel characters.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Need a new way to waste time at work (other than shopping on Kinja Deals)? This $3 mini tetherball pole sits on top of your desk, and gives you something to flick around while you procrastinate filling out your expense reports.



Screenshot: Amazon

Five years after Borderlands 2, we’re finally getting a new Borderlands game in just a few short weeks. If you know you’re going to buy Gearbox’s newest loot shooter no matter what, you can preorder from Amazon, and get a $10 credit added to your Amazon account 30-35 days after it ships if you’re a Prime member.



Graphic: Tercius Bufete

Right now, you and your entire family can get a year of Nintendo Switch Online benefits, including online play, access to classic NES games, and other benefits for a low $28. Better still, it’ll stack on top of that Twitch/Amazon Prime promotion. Normally priced at $35, this is a rare discount and one of the best deals we’ve seen on this yearlong membership.



Just a heads up, you won’t get a physical card. Instead you’ll get a code sent via email after your order is completed.

Deals You May Have Missed

Graphic: Tercius Bufete

Walmart’s discounting a ton of Google Home and smart bundles, products to celebrate Labor Day.

The big deals here include the Google Home Mini. For instance, you could pick up the smart lighting starter kit which includes a Mini and a GE C-Life bulb for $35. Or go with Google’s Smart TV Kit with includes a Home Mini and a latest-gen Chromecast (to replace that old one) for $60. And a standalone Mini will cost you $29 as part of this sale.

The $270 Max offer actually matches the best deal we’ve ever seen on it.

Photo: Amazon

If you love to listen to music on your run but hate taking your phone case off your smartphone in order to fit it in an armband, we feel your pain. Thankfully, that’s not an issue with the Newppon 180° Rotatable Running Phone Armband. Right now, you can get this armband for $7 when you use the promo code 8NGHF8W5.



Photo: Amazon

Most Qi charging pads can charge Android devices at 10W, and iPhones at 5W, but precious few can charge iPhones at the maximum possible 7.5W.



