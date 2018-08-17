Photo: Amazon

Best Tech Deals The best tech deals from around the web, updated daily.

They aren’t Sony’s best noise canceling Bluetooth headphones—that honor goes to the $300 WH1000XM2s—but these wireless over-ears are still a fantastic deal for $98, or $50-$100 less than usual, and the same price we saw on Prime Day. The WH-CH700Ns run for up to 30 hours in wireless noise canceling mode, or you can plug them in with a 3.5mm cord to extend that to 50 hours. If you travel a lot, or just work in a noisy office environment, this is a sound investment.