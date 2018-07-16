Furbo Treat Tossing Dog Camera | $139 | Furbo

Has your dog been a very good pup lately? Of course they have. Consider treating them to this Furbo Dog Camera. It’s never been cheaper than it is today.

After you connect the device to your home’s Wi-Fi, you can use the app to see, talk to, and dispense treats to your dog. It even doubles as a security camera. Although it might seem a little ridiculous to some, it could be super helpful if your dog has separation anxiety, or if you find yourself wondering what your furry friend does all day while you’re at work.

It was $169 over Black Friday, but normally hovers around $200, so today’s price of $139 is something to wag your tail about.