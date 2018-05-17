It’s not a speaker you’d want to rely on for a backyard barbecue, but this Aukey Mini Bluetooth speaker is small enough to throw in a suitcase, and packs a 5W driver and 10 hours of battery life into its shockingly small case. Get it for $19 today with promo code KINJAM31.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Throw This Tiny Bluetooth Speaker Into Your Suitcase For $19
It’s not a speaker you’d want to rely on for a backyard barbecue, but this Aukey Mini Bluetooth speaker is small enough to throw in a suitcase, and packs a 5W driver and 10 hours of battery life into its shockingly small case. Get it for $19 today with promo code KINJAM31.