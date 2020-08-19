It's all consuming.
ShopSubscribe
It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Best Home DealsHome Goods

Throw the Ultimate Mos Eisley Pool Party With These Inflatable Beach Ball Droids

svillari
Sheilah Villari
Filed to:Kinja Deals
Kinja DealsDealsAmazon Deals
300
Save
Star Wars Inflatable Water Toys | $12 | Amazon
Star Wars Inflatable Water Toys | $12 | Amazon
Graphic: Sheilah Villari
Best Home DealsBest Home DealsThe best home, kitchen, smart home, and automotive deals from around the web, updated daily.
PrevNextView All

Star Wars Inflatable Water Toys | $12 | Amazon

If you’re lucky enough to have your own outdoor cantina now is the time to throw the ultimate geek party even if it’s just you and your fam. These three adorable Star Wars inflatable beach balls are just $12, which is crazy because one usually runs for $6.

Advertisement

You’ll get the two cutest droids in the universe R2-D2 and BB-8. Tossing BB-8 around in the pool will be an easy recreation of most of his scenes from The Force Awakens. You can pose or just lounge poolside in your Princess Leia bikini with good ol’ R2. And bat the Death Star all afternoon before defeating the Empire and deflating it. Each blows up it fourteen inches around and they can even be used as decoration for your favorite Rebel’s room.

This item ships for free for Prime Members.

Advertisement
G/O Media may get a commission
Assassin's Creed Valhalla Ultimate Steelbook Edition - Xbox One
Sheilah Villari

Morning Deals Writer. Can't find the perfect red lipstick? Need a sturdy bone for Fido? Looking for a new buzz-buzz for Ladytown? I'm here to help.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The Inventory

Record Your Road Incidents Discretely With Aukey's 1080p Mini Dash Cam, Now Just $26

Monday's Deals of the Day: Aukey 60W USB-C Charger, Neo Geo Mini Samurai Showdown Edition, Cuisinart Cookware Set, Amazon Echo Dot, G-Spot Hero Vibrator, and More

Get The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt With All the DLC, Only $40 on Nintendo Switch

What's the Best Face Mask for Breathing?