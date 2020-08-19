Throw the Ultimate Mos Eisley Pool Party With These Inflatable Beach Ball Droids

Star Wars Inflatable Water Toys Graphic : Sheilah Villari

Star Wars Inflatable Water Toys | $12 | Amazon



If you’re lucky enough to have your own outdoor cantina now is the time to throw the ultimate geek party even if it’s just you and your fam. These three adorable Star Wars inflatable beach balls are just $12, which is crazy because one usually runs for $6.

You’ll get the two cutest droids in the universe R2-D2 and BB-8. Tossing BB-8 around in the pool will be an easy recreation of most of his scenes from The Force Awakens. You can pose or just lounge poolside in your Princess Leia bikini with good ol’ R2. And bat the Death Star all afternoon before defeating the Empire and deflating it. Each blows up it fourteen inches around and they can even be used as decoration for your favorite Rebel’s room.

This item ships for free for Prime Members.