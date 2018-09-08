Graphic: Shep McAllister

Best Home Deals The best home, kitchen, smart home, and automotive deals from around the web, updated daily.

Home Depot’s deal of the day today includes an eclectic mix of goodies for movie nights, outdoor barbecues, or events that combine both.

The headliner is a wheeled stainless steel cooler—one of the fancy ones that’s always at waist level for easy access—but you’ll also find air fryers, popcorn makers, SodaStreams, and awn games. Like I said, it’s an eclectic mix, but that just means that there’s something for everyone in there.