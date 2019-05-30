Graphic: Shep McAllister

Best Home Deals The best home, kitchen, smart home, and automotive deals from around the web, updated daily.

As the weather heats up and the UV indexes rise, shade becomes ever more important for enjoying your patio.

This tilting and swiveling Le Papillon umbrella is on a cantilever that hangs it over your chair or table without having to have a pole right next to you, and you can get it for $98 today by stacking two separate discounts. First, clip the $15 coupon, then add promo code M4G5GWKK at checkout. Combined, these will save you nearly $64, but you can’t put a price on sun protection.