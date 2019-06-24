Graphic: Shep McAllister

The beach is best enjoyed from underneath a canopy, in the shade. And if you’d like to jump into the comments to tell me that I’m wrong or that tents and umbrellas are ruining the beach, I kindly invite you to not do that, because I assure you that I don’t care.



This one from Ozark Trail has a 10' x 10' canopy, but utilizes slanted legs to create a 12' x 12' uninterrupted space underneath, which should give you plenty of room to stretch out. It’s down to just $43 today, which is less than a lot of resorts and beach clubs would charge you for a single day’s worth of umbrella use.