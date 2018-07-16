Dyson V8 Absolute | $365 | Amazon
Photo: Amazon

Unless you live in a very large house, Dyson’s V8 cordless vacuum is probably the only vacuum you need. While it lasts for Prime Day, you can get the Absolute model for an all-time low $365, or over $100 less than usual. The Absolute features the longest battery life in the V8 line, and comes with the most accessories.