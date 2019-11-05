It's all consuming.
Throw Away Less Produce With This Discounted Container

Shep McAllister
Prepworks by Progressive Produce ProKeeper | $16 | Amazon
If you’re sick of throwing out produce that wilted and rotted before you got around to cooking it, this discounted container might be the answer.

The Prepworks by Progressive ProKeeper features a small vent that you can open or close depending on what you’re storing inside, as well as a reservoir base that can hold any excess moisture while keeping it away from your produce. $16 is an all-time low, and it’ll probably pay for itself in short order.

