Through Rain, Sleet, or Snow, You Can Rave to Donny Hathaway's This Christmas All Night Long With a Pair of Discounted Jaybird Headphones From Huckberry

Image : Jaybird

Up to 25% off Jaybirds Headphones | Huckberry

Designed with the outdoorsperson in mind , Jaybird prides itself in its creation of weatherproof, truly wireless alternatives to Apple’s AirPods and AirPods Pro, Sony’s WF-1000XM3, and Bose’s QuietComfort earbuds. Whether you’re stuck in a snowstorm as I am here in New York or a desert sandstorm in the dunes of the UAE halfway around the world, the $150 Jaybird Earthproof ‘phones are MIL-STD 810G-certified to not only ensure water and sweat resistance but can also handle exposure to all sorts of chaotic environments, including those rife with tropical humidity, hurricane-force water, and yes, desert sandstorms.

Advertisement

The more substantially marked down Jaybird Tarah Pro, on the other hand, do not guarantee military-grade protection, but they can endure a little water and sweat. And while they’re not “true” wireless, they will pair with any of your devices that support Bluetooth, wirelessly despite being tethered to one another by a soft fabric cable. Plus, the battery life is much longer than the 6- to 10-hour ceiling offered by the Earthproof buds (10 hours with the case and 6 without). Both headphone models are compatible with the Jaybird app, where you can personalize EQ settings, listen to music from your Spotify account, and check out playlists and podcasts recommended by other Jaybird users.