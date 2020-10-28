Vote 2020 graphic
Everything you need to know about and expect during
the most important election of our lifetimes
It's all consuming.
ShopSubscribe
It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Best Gaming DealsToys & Board Games

Through October 31, Shave 20% off Speks Fidget-Friendly Magnet Toys in This Limited-Time Halloween Sale

thegabecarey
Gabe Carey
Filed to:Kinja Deals
Kinja DealsDealsSpeks Deals
87
Save
20% off Speks | Promo Code SPOOKYSPEKS
Gif: Speks
Best Gaming DealsBest Gaming DealsThe best deals on games, consoles, and gaming accessories from around the web, updated daily.
PrevNextView All

20% off Speks | Promo Code SPOOKYSPEKS

For longer than I’ve been employed here at Kinja Deals, Speks have been a smash-hit with our readers, and it’s not hard to see why. Available in single- and multi-toned colorways, the toys are comprised of either 512 or 1,000 tiny earth magnets perfect for those times you’re tempted to bite your nails or take up smoking again. Which, in the midst of a strenuous pandemic, is most of the time for me. As someone who’s tried Speks for myself, I can attest to the satisfaction of playing with them at your desk during those times when writer’s block kicks in and it’s not 2017 enough to own a fidget spinner.

Advertisement

Unlike other fidget toys, Speks allow you to tap into your creative side. On the company’s Instagram, for example, you’ll find a thorough demonstration on how to make your very own jack-o’-lantern out of Speks—a seasonally appropriate activity that takes way less space and effort (not to mention clean-up) than, say, carving an actual pumpkin. Add this adorbs trinket on your work-from-home setup and get a late start to your Halloween decorations while Speks are 20% off using the promo code SPOOKYSPEKS. Before long, you’ll be mashing, smashing, and building away in lieu of swearing at your computer screen when your boss starts getting on your nerves.

Advertisement
G/O Media may get a commission
LG CX 55" OLED TV
LG CX 55" OLED TV
Gabe Carey

Manager, Commerce Content & Strategy

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The Inventory

This Infuser Helps You Make Edibles at Home When the Dispensary's Out of Stock

Put Your Ear to the Best Smart Speakers Worth Buying, According to Reviewers

Save Up to 25% on SSDs In This One Day Sabrent Sale

What's the Best Bidet?