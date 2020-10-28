Through October 31, Shave 20% off Speks Fidget-Friendly Magnet Toys in This Limited-Time Halloween Sale

20% off Speks SPOOKYSPEKS Gif : Speks

For longer than I’ve been employed here at Kinja Deals, Speks have been a smash-hit with our readers, and it’s not hard to see why. Available in single- and multi-toned colorways, the toys are comprised of either 512 or 1,000 tiny earth magnets perfect for those times you’re tempted to bite your nails or take up smoking again. Which, in the midst of a strenuous pandemic, is most of the time for me. As someone who’s tried Speks for myself, I can attest to the satisfaction of playing with them at your desk during those times when writer’s block kicks in and it’s not 2017 enough to own a fidget spinner.

Unlike other fidget toys, Speks allow you to tap into your creative side. On the company’s Instagram, for example, you’ll find a thorough demonstration on how to make your very own jack-o’-lantern out of Speks—a seasonally appropriate activity that takes way less space and effort (not to mention clean-up) than, say, carving an actual pumpkin. Add this adorbs trinket on your work-from-home setup and get a late start to your Halloween decorations while Speks are 20% off using the promo code SPOOKYSPEKS. Before long, you’ll be mashing, smashing, and building away in lieu of swearing at your computer screen when your boss starts getting on your nerves.

