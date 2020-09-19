Three Vibrant Variations of Beats Solo Pro Headphones Are Only $200 Right Now

Beats Solo Pro Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones Graphic : Elizabeth Lanier

Beats Solo Pro Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones | $200 | Amazon

If you’ve had your eye on the Beats Solo Pro headphones, today is your lucky day. The full retail on these babies is $300, but you can get three vibrant color options on Amazon for only $200. Of course, t he dark blue, light blue, and red options have all hovered a good chunk lower than full retail at around the $230 price mark for the past 30 days. But still, this is a bigger discount than normal.

Now is your chance to listen to your music and podcasts in style for a better price— don’t miss it!

