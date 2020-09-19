It's all consuming.
ShopSubscribe
It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Best Tech DealsAudio

Three Vibrant Variations of Beats Solo Pro Headphones Are Only $200 Right Now

lizlanier
Elizabeth Lanier
Filed to:Deals
DealsKinja DealsAmazon DealsBeats Deals
17
Save
Beats Solo Pro Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones | $200 | Amazon
Beats Solo Pro Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones | $200 | Amazon
Graphic: Elizabeth Lanier
Best Tech DealsBest Tech DealsThe best tech deals from around the web, updated daily.
PrevNextView All

Beats Solo Pro Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones | $200 | Amazon

If you’ve had your eye on the Beats Solo Pro headphones, today is your lucky day. The full retail on these babies is $300, but you can get three vibrant color options on Amazon for only $200. Of course, the dark blue, light blue, and red options have all hovered a good chunk lower than full retail at around the $230 price mark for the past 30 days. But still, this is a bigger discount than normal.

Advertisement

Now is your chance to listen to your music and podcasts in style for a better price— don’t miss it!

Advertisement
G/O Media may get a commission
Certified Organic CBD Oil
Certified Organic CBD Oil
Use the promo code KINJA25

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The Inventory

Super Mario 3D All-Stars Is Out, So Where Can You Buy It?

Surround Sound Music Is Back, and Now It’s in Dolby Atmos

Anker's 100W 4-Port Charging Station is Only $69, and Charges Two Macbooks at the Same Time [Exclusive]

How to Buy Everything Apple Announced This Week: Apple Watch Series 6, SE, iPad Air 4, and More