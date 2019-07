Graphic: Amazon

Instant Pot DUO | $40-$70 | Amazon

Yesterday’s Instant Pot deals are long gone, but Day 2 of Prime Day has cooked up a fresh batch.



Advertisement

This one’s simple: the deal is on the Instant Pot DUO, which is essentially the standard model. You can get the 3 qt. for $40, the 6 qt. for $50, or the 8 qt. for $70, all of which are all-time low prices. Drop your favorite Instant Pot recipes in the comments!