Three Plus Size Brands With Irresistible Deals Right Now

Image : Retha Ferguson ( Pexels

Springtime is my favorite time to upgrade my closet. It’s sunny out, I’ve cleaned my closet out and ready to refresh how I present myself to the world. This year, money is tight for many Americans so savings are more imperative than ever.



Advertisement

Many of the top plus size brands are running fantastic deals to keep sales flowing while their stores are closed. Here are some of the plus size sales I’m watching and the clothing I’m coveting.



Image : Torrid

Advertisement

Torrid is a go to plus size fashion retailer. With styles to fit almost any look you are going for, the price is right without a sale but with one it’s even sweeter. With sale dresses, jumpsuits and shoes and lingerie an extra 30% off, the time now it the time to brighten your wardrobe. Torrid offers sizes 10-30+ and shoes sizes 6W-13W.

These darling sneakers are perfect for spring. Available in white and pale pink. they add the perfect touch to any outfit. Comfortable, breathable, and oh so cute. I love the laser-cut design and scalloped trim. Size 7W-13W available.



Now Ready for Pre-Order, the Inevitable Disney Face Masks Are... Read on The Inventory

Image : Torrid

Advertisement

Delicate purple and blue floral embroidery this skater length warm weather beauty is perfect for nights on the town or a casual wedding. Mesh and tulle fabric with an illusion sweetheart neckline, if you are a long sleeve kind of person, this is the perfect dress for you.

Image : Ashley Stewart

Advertisement

In my opinion, Ashley Stewart is one of the most underrated plus size large brands out there. It’s colorful, fitting for all kinds of occasions and all age groups. Ashley Stewart is known for “church clothing” but I’d respectfully challenge that. The separates are bold. The sizing extended and colors fall all over the color wheel, not just with the latest trends. Sizes 10-36 in many items.

Pink pleated dress? Sheer polka dotted top? Yellow, teal, pink and green are just some of the lovely colors you can find at Ashley Stewart. Prices are already reasonable so with the 30% off deal in play? Going on a shopping spear is no hardship.

Advertisement

Image : Eloquii

Advertisement

Eloquii is the brand I’ve always wore for the big things in life. When I spoke in front of 500 women about breaking into the boys club and when I was photographed for the Chicago Tribune. Eloquii has standout business wear in plus sizes which is unparalleled by any other major brand. Not just that, this brand is entirely unafraid to take risks when it comes to any fashion “rules.” Sizes available 14-28.



This sleeveless bow top can take you from day to night in no time. Three color/pattern options, it’s a halter neck top with a dramatic shoulder bow. Tuck it into a pair of jeans for a weekend adventure or pair with a blazer for your next Zoom work meeting.

Advertisement

Image : Eloquii

Advertisement

Rainbow blazer?? Yes please. This brightly colored relaxed blazer ushers you right into pride season and future days in the office. It has a tailored fit to the bodice, cuffed sleeves, and is fully lined. I love that it hits you at the hip and can be worn with with so many different color trousers.



Don’t Hesitate to Try Something Out of the Box

If I’ve learned one thing about fashion, it’s to make it your own. Don’t be afraid. If something catches your eye that you don’t normally wear, go for it! The worst that will happen is that you’ll have to return it. If you don’t give it a try you might not find your next big fashion statement.

Advertisement

Now to forth and shop the deals. Most brands have extended their return policies so you don’t have to worry about something not fitting.

