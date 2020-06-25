It's all consuming.
It's all consuming.
Three Perfect Donut Beds for Your Perfect Dognut, All on Sale Now

Over 50% off Donut Pet Beds | Wayfair
Over 50% off Donut Pet Beds | Wayfair
Graphic: Sheilah Villari

Over 50% off Donut Pet Beds | Wayfair

We always want the best for our pets and making them as comfy as possible is key. I’ve got a senior Jack Russell so I’m constantly checking to see if he’s cozy, especially when sleeping. He is in love with the donut bed I got him and is now his favorite place to snooze. These three beds are some of Wayfair’s deepest discounts and best sellers in the category. And all are on sale for over 50% off.

The Babineaux Bolster Donut (bottom in the pic) is plush and luxurious. It’s made of tonal faux fur fabric and comes in three sizes and three colors. It’ll make any pupper or kitty comfy in slumber town. It’s also only $29. The Shag Donut Rounder (top left) comes in two colors and five sizes. So this one really runs from big good boys to itty bitty good boys. It’s $40 and made from durable nylon and the softest faux fur. Cosme Donut Bolster (top right) is a non-furry option currently available in eight colors and three sizes. It’s made of high-quality polyester fabric to withstand even the roughest of doggos who try to fluff and burrow. This bed is now $62 which is 53% off on its original price.

All these are easy to clean and honestly any fur baby can enjoy them. This isn’t a dog only party. Although, that sounds amazing.

Get free shipping on all orders over $35.

