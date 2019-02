Best Gaming Deals The best deals on games, consoles, and gaming accessories from around the web, updated daily.

If you own a Nintendo Switch, Walmart is selling Splatoon 2, The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, and Super Mario Odyssey for just $45. This is a great opportunity to round out your collection with what are essentially must-haves for the system.

If you’ve had them on your wishlist, I wouldn’t wait. These sold out the last time they were this price.