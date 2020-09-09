It's all consuming.
ShopSubscribe
It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Best Clothing and Lifestyle DealsHealth

Those Filters In Your Face Mask Need Replacing, So Grab Ten for $9

hezeqiyah
Quentyn Kennemer
Filed to:Kinja Deals
Kinja DealsDealsMorningSave DealsMorningSaveFace MasksFace Mask Deals
362
Save
Reusable 2.5PM Face Mask Filters (10-Pack) | $9 | MorningSave
Reusable 2.5PM Face Mask Filters (10-Pack) | $9 | MorningSave
Graphic: Quentyn Kennemer

Reusable 2.5PM Face Mask Filters (10-Pack) | $9 | MorningSave

If you have a face mask with filters, you’ll probably need to replace them at some point. At MorningSave, a pack of 10 reusable and replaceable filters costs just $9. These 5-layer filters protect up to 2.5PM (fine particulate matter) with activated carbon, which is supposed to be more effective at absorbing toxic airborne gases. You can wash and reuse the filters after a couple of wears, too, but don’t go too long without replacing them altogether. Order your pack at MorningSave if you’re running low.

Advertisement
Quentyn Kennemer

Associate Editor. I'm trying to be the very best like no one ever was. To play every game in the world is my real test. Finding the time to is my cause.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The Inventory

The Best Mattresses, According to Our Readers

The 10 Best Deals of September 8, 2020

Aukey's 1080p Webcam Comes Through for Work and School Zoom Calls for $40

This Heavy Duty Smart Plug Is fit For Outdoors, Only $15