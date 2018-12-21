Graphic: Elizabeth Zimmerman

Best Media Deals The best movie, ebook, and music deals from around the web, updated daily.

Looking to add to your kids’ library, but not sure where to start? Behold: For $5, you can buy I Need a New Butt!, made famous by the same Scottish grandmother who made the world aware of The Wonky Donkey. (Which is also, by the way, $5.)



The butt book does contain, naturally, some humor that might be considered rude, but your kids will love that. You’ll probably get tired of reading it long before they do. The donkey, meanwhile, has an official song to go with it; what you choose to do with this information is up to you.

