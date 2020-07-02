It's all consuming.
ShopSubscribe
It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Best Gaming DealsNintendo

This Zelda: Breath of the Wild Messenger Bag Holds a Nintendo Switch and All Your Accessories, Now $13 off

hezeqiyah
Quentyn Kennemer
Filed to:Kinja Deals
Kinja DealsDealsPowerAPowerA Deals
591
Save
PowerA Messenger Bag for Nintendo Switch (Zelda) | $27 | Amazon
PowerA Messenger Bag for Nintendo Switch (Zelda) | $27 | Amazon
Graphic: PowerA
Best Gaming DealsBest Gaming DealsThe best deals on games, consoles, and gaming accessories from around the web, updated daily.
PrevNextView All

PowerA Messenger Bag for Nintendo Switch (Zelda) | $27 | Amazon

Today is the day to jump on this awesome PowerA messaging bag styled after Zelda: Breath of the Wild. This officially licensed bag has form-fitting compartments made to store a Nintendo Switch, games, and a gang of accessories to go along with it. The front has a golden Triforce emblem, and the inside is lined with a similar hue. It’s only $27 after a $13 discount, and it matches my Breath of the Wild Astro A10s perfectly, so excuse me, but I’m going to go buy one now.

Advertisement
Quentyn Kennemer

Associate Editor. I'm trying to be the very best like no one ever was. To play every game in the world is my real test. Finding the time to is my cause.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The Inventory

These Lights Can Change Between 13 Different Colors and Mount to Any Surface, Get Three for $16

Take 25% off Anything at Adidas for the Next Five Days

Make the Audiophile Leap With These Affordable Over-Ear Headphones

Can't Sleep? White Noise Machines Start at $13, Today Only