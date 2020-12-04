It's all consuming.
This Year is So Long That You Probably Forgot Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot, Which is Now $20, Came Out in 2020

charroprime
Giovanni Colantonio
Screenshot: Bandai Namco

Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot (PS4) | $20 | Amazon

It’s impossible to describe how long 2020 has felt. Games like The Last of Us Part II, which came out this summer, feel years old at this point. But if you really want to feel the full spectrum of this year, here’s a reminder that Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot came out this year. Reach back into the recesses of your mind and think back to January when the action RPG was one of 2020's first big games. Those were simpler times. Days when Goku was the center of attention. I miss it. If you want to relive the restart the year fresh, you can grab a PlayStation 4 copy of the game for $20 at Amazon. Everyone say “thank you Goku” in the comments to show your respect.

