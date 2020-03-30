This Xbox One S 1TB All-Digital Bundle Comes With a Spare Controller

Best Gaming DealsBest Gaming DealsThe best deals on games, consoles, and gaming accessories from around the web, updated daily.
Xbox One S 1TB All Digital Edition + Extra Wireless Controller | $170 | eBay
This Xbox One S 1TB all-digital edition bundle is nuts. For $170, you get the console, a spare controller, and three digital games (Minecraft, Sea of Thieves, and Forza Horizon 3.) That’s $30 less than the console (without the spare controller) is normally. For someone stuck at home, looking for a fun way to pass the time this could be the perfect deal.