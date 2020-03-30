It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
This Xbox One S 1TB All-Digital Bundle Comes With a Spare Controller

Tercius
Xbox One S 1TB All Digital Edition + Extra Wireless Controller | $170 | eBay
Xbox One S 1TB All Digital Edition + Extra Wireless Controller | $170 | eBay

This Xbox One S 1TB all-digital edition bundle is nuts. For $170, you get the console, a spare controller, and three digital games (Minecraft, Sea of Thieves, and Forza Horizon 3.) That’s $30 less than the console (without the spare controller) is normally. For someone stuck at home, looking for a fun way to pass the time this could be the perfect deal.

