It's all consuming.
ShopSubscribe
It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Clothing and LifestyleFitness

This Workout Bench Folds for Easy Storage and It's 27% off, Today Only

hezeqiyah
Quentyn Kennemer
Filed to:Kinja Deals
Kinja DealsDealsAmazon Deals
1.2K
Save
Finer Form Workout Bench | $110 | Amazon Gold Box
Finer Form Workout Bench | $110 | Amazon Gold Box
Image: Finer Form

Finer Form Workout Bench | $110 | Amazon Gold Box

A simple workout bench can add a lot of possibilities for your workout routine. At Amazon, Finer Form’s gym bench is down to $110, a steep drop of about $40. The bench is made of steel and coated with a scratch-resistant material, and it’s sturdy enough to support 1,0000 pounds of weight. Topping all that metal is a three-inch-thick cushion. The thing I love most, though, is its folding legs, contributing to compactness and ease of storage. It also comes assembled in the box.

Advertisement
Quentyn Kennemer

Associate Editor. I'm trying to be the very best like no one ever was. To play every game in the world is my real test. Finding the time to is my cause.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The Inventory

Wednesday's Best Deals: The Last of Us Part II, Aukey 1080p Webcam, Dyson Pure Hot + Cold Air Purifier, Teeth Whitening Strips, Wonder Woman Gold Purse, and More

Today Only, Add 1TB of Speedy SSD Storage to Your PC for $83

Find Your Next PC In HP's 72-Hour Flash Sale

Grab Your Plumber’s Cap for the Top Nintendo Switch Deals of the Day