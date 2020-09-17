This Workout Bench Folds for Easy Storage and It's 27% off, Today Only

Finer Form Workout Bench Image : Finer Form

Finer Form Workout Bench | $110 | Amazon Gold Box

A simple workout bench can add a lot of possibilities for your workout routine. At Amazon, Finer Form’s gym bench is down to $110, a steep drop of about $40. The bench is made of steel and coated with a scratch-resistant material, and it’s sturdy enough to support 1,0000 pounds of weight. Topping all that metal is a three-inch-thick cus hion. The thing I love most, though, is its folding legs, contributing to compactness and ease of storage. It also comes assembled in the box.