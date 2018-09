Image: Amazon

Summer may be winding down, but you can use this portable Whynther air conditioner/heater/dehumidifier/fan year-round. It boasts 12,000 BTUs, a dual hose system, and is ideal for rooms up to 400 square feet.

Today’s $350 is about $100 off the usual price, and would make a great addition to make your home a little more comfortable.