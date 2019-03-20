It’s officially spring, which means it’s time to buy winter stuff at a discount. This wheeled snow shovel from Ohuhu is marked down to $80 from its usual $90, and a $5 coupon makes it even cheaper. If it’s good enough for All-Pro Kansas City Chiefs offensive tackle Mitchell Schwartz, it’s good enough for you:
This Wheeled Shovel Is Like Your Own Personal Snow Plow
