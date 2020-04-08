It's all consuming.
It's all consuming.
This Weighted Blanket Will Help You Sleep Like a Baby, Now Up to $25 Off

Quentyn Kennemer
Graphic: Quentyn Kennemer
YnM Weighted Blanket (Various) | $45-$164 | Amazon | Clip coupon on-site

I don’t care how old you get, there’s no better way to usher in bedtime than being tucked in, and because most of us are likely way too old for that, these weighted blankets work wonderfully. Right now, you can take anywhere from $15 to $25 (depending on size) off YnM’s 100% cotton blankets when clipping an Amazon coupon.

They’re filled with glass beads, breathable fabric, and you can attach a duvet for added style, comfort, and protection. Sizes range from Twin to King across 21 designs, and there are even different weight levels to choose from to better match your body, so head on through to Amazon, take your pick, and get ready for the best night of sleep you’ve had in a long while.

