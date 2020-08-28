This Weekend Only Take an Extra 50% off Sale Items at Anthropologie

Take an Extra 50% off Sale Items Image : Anthropologie

Take an Extra 50% off Sale Items | Anthropologie



Celebrate making it through another week with a killer new outfit or accessory. Anthropologie just added a ton of new items and styles to their sale section and then decided to mark it all down by 50%. There are over 1,700 pieces in the discount section, so even though it’s vast the deal is so good sizes are going quick.

One of Anthropologie’s best-selling sandals are now just $35 in this sale. THey’re fan favorited among Anthro devotes. Spend the last few fun in the sun days in these feminine and comfy Matiko Eliza Toe-Loop Sandals.

Now pair those with this vibrant mustard retro-inspired cotton skirt. The Briony Mini Skirt ($35) is top-rated and will even look fetching in fall with a pair of tights. It’s very Jessica Day.

This company really does accessories like no other. I’ve personally bought five cowboy hats from them. Splurge on a riveting rancher. The Van Palma Lea is now jus t $85 which 67% off is original price. Add this to a simple outfit of black jeans and a tee for that perfect pop of color.

The sale runs until August 30 and there’s free shipping on orders over $50.