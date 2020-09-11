It's all consuming.
This Weekend Only Take 40% off Select Fall Items and Get Ready for Sweater Weather

sheilahv
Sheilah Villari
Image: Anthropologie

Up to 40% off Select Fall Items | Anthropologie

If there is anything Anthropologie does well its cozy apparel for autumn. I personally have several soft big sweaters to sink into during the cooler months from them. I absolutely purchased each during their sale. This weekend they want you to be prepared for pumpkin spice season by giving you 40% off select Fall fashions.

Sweaters are where they shine. Tie-die was all the rage this year and I’m still seeing it seep into a ton of different styles. This cotton Lira Sweater ($59) comes in three colors (lime, iris blue, and pink) and is the perfect baggy item for some comfy fireside lounging.

What’s great about those big sweaters is you can match them with anything and still look chic, but hey it’s fall now and comfort is king. The Sanctuary Runway Leggings ($49) fit the bill and can be easily paired with this, a cute oversized button-down, or even your favorite jersey for the ultimate lazy Sunday. It’s not a maybe, the perfect black leggings are a must.

Anthropologie has always had awesome accessories for autumn. Hats, jewelry, bags, anything you could need. They are all in this sale too. I’ve got my eye on this beautiful Ellery Slouchy Tote Bag ($53) in the honey color. This versatile and well-made tote is causal and classy. It also comes in beige and green and would make a great day bag.

Free shipping on orders over $50.

Sheilah Villari

