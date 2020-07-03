This Weekend, Get a Fast Charger for Your MacBooks and Nintendo Switches For Just $12

CHOETECH 65W 2-Port PD Charger 8ADSGFHP + clip coupon Graphic : Elizabeth Henges

Are you (safely, in a social distancing way ) going to visit family or friends this holiday weekend? There’s nothing like a trip away from home to make you realize what you’re sorely missing... like a good charger. It sucks when your devices charge at a snail’s pace, but CHOETECH’s two port charger can fast-charge many devices, including MacBooks and Switches. Great stuff!

If you clip the coupon as well as use the code 8ADSGFHP at checkout, you’ll get this bad boy for a low $12, and you’ll be prepped for your next trip. But don’t sit on this deal too long, as it’s only available until the 5th.