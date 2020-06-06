It's all consuming.
ShopSubscribe
It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Best Media DealsBooks & Comics

This Weekend, Get a Bunch of Star Wars Comics for Cheap

Elizabeth Henges
Filed to:Kinja Deals
Kinja DealsDeals
124
Save
Star Wars Epic Collections Sale | ComiXology
Star Wars Epic Collections Sale | ComiXology
Graphic: Elizabeth Henges
Best Media DealsBest Media DealsThe best movie, ebook, and music deals from around the web, updated daily.
PrevNextView All

Star Wars Epic Collections Sale | ComiXology

You know, Star Wars has a pretty good story at its core—the scrappy Resistance fighting and winning against the monolithic and dangerous Empire. People that, despite all the odds stacked against them, keep on fighting. It’s pretty great. Now, thanks to ComiXology, you can pick up a whole slew of Star Wars comics for weekend reading... or whenever you next need a day for self-care.

Advertisement

These Star Wars epic collections are, indeed anthologies, and there are a BUNCH of them. 585 of them, to be precise. Pick an arc or two and pick up some anthologies, and you’ll be good to go!

Hurry though—while the plight of the Resistance seems eternal, this sale only lasts until the end of the day Sunday.

Advertisement

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The Inventory

Our Favorite Men's Shirts Get a Performance Upgrade

Ask Mechanic Shop Femme: What Should My Teen Know Before They Get a Car?

Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL Are Cheaper Than Ever, Starting at $279

Cheap Headphones, Chargers, and More: 11 RAVPower and TaoTronics Deals You Can't Pass Up