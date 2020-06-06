This Weekend, Get a Bunch of Star Wars Comics for Cheap

Star Wars Epic Collections Sale Graphic : Elizabeth Henges

Star Wars Epic Collections Sale | ComiXology

You know, Star Wars has a pretty good story at its core—the scrappy Resistance fighting and winning against the monolithic and dangerous Empire. People that, despite all the odds stacked against them, keep on fighting. It’s pretty great. Now, thanks to ComiXology, you can pick up a whole slew of Star Wars comics for weekend reading... or whenever you next need a day for self-care.

These Star Wars epic collections are, indeed anthologies, and there are a BUNCH of them. 585 of them, to be precise. Pick an arc or two and pick up some anthologies, and you’ll be good to go!

Hurry though—while the plight of the Resistance seems eternal, this sale only lasts until the end of the day Sunday.