This Week Take an Extra 20% off Sale Items at Puma

Extra 20% off Sale Item | Puma | Use Code SUMMERSAVE
Puma’s summer sales roll on. This week they are giving you an extra 20% off sale items and 30% off outlet pieces. Use the code SUMMERSAVE to receive the discount at check out.
This deal covers all sale/outlet items in men, women, and kids’ styles. Plenty of crops and sandals for the ladies. Classic Puma gym shorts and training shoes for guys. And lots of tees and sneakers for the little ones. You can stock up on cool gear for the whole family and save a few dollars too.
Free shipping on orders over $35 and deal runs until June 5.