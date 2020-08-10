It's all consuming.
It's all consuming.
This Week Save 50% on the Abox Double-Handle Massage Gun

Sheilah Villari
Abox Double-Handle Massage Gun | $65 | Amazon | Use Code OOIJ5PC3
Graphic: Sheilah Villari

Massage guns are certainly an item that gets a lot of attention on our site. And given how stressful the last few months have been it’s easy to understand why. One thing you don’t need to stress about is a good price on one of these. Until Saturday take 50% off the Abox Double-Handle Massage Gun at check out with the code OOIJ5PC3.

What sets the Abox Massage Gun apart from others on the market is it’s two anti-slip handles which allow for more reach and an array of angles. There are six adjustable speeds depending on need or knead. It comes with five massage heads each with a specific target treatment for sore and/or tight muscles. It’s relatively quiet and you can use it for up to eight hours on one charge. It comes with its own carrying case if you so choose to take it with on a trip. It did mention bringing it to the gym if you have one open but like, why? You do you I guess.

This deal runs until August 15 and Prime members get free one-day shipping.

