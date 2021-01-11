This Week Aukey's EP-T27 Wireless Earbuds Are 36% Off

Aukey EP-T27 Wireless Earbuds 2LZVP6JY Graphic : Sheilah Villari

As I've been testing a myriad of products from Aukey and one thing is certain, each is great quality for the price.

A feature all these earbuds have is how well they filter out background noise making it not only a better listening experience but a better communicating experience. Part of this is because there are four microphones in the earbuds with the best noise reduction tech making calls of all types much more enjoyable. The charging power on each Aukey product is pretty accurate and these ones fall right in line. So you’ll get about twenty-five hours of playtime with the case and expect the earbuds to last around five hours when they’re fully charged. It takes two hours to get them fully juiced up. These are comfy and waterproof so great for workouts and long wear.

