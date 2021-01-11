It's all consuming.
It's all consuming.
This Week Aukey's EP-T27 Wireless Earbuds Are 36% Off

Sheilah Villari
Aukey EP-T27 Wireless Earbuds | $32 | Use Code 2LZVP6JY
Aukey EP-T27 Wireless Earbuds | $32 | Use Code 2LZVP6JY
Aukey EP-T27 Wireless Earbuds | $32 | Use Code 2LZVP6JY

As I've been testing a myriad of products from Aukey and one thing is certain, each is great quality for the price. For the rest of the week and take 36% off Aukey's EP-T27 Wireless Earbuds with the code 2LZVP6JY.

A feature all these earbuds have is how well they filter out background noise making it not only a better listening experience but a better communicating experience. Part of this is because there are four microphones in the earbuds with the best noise reduction tech making calls of all types much more enjoyable. The charging power on each Aukey product is pretty accurate and these ones fall right in line. So you'll get about twenty-five hours of playtime with the case and expect the earbuds to last around five hours when they're fully charged. It takes two hours to get them fully juiced up. These are comfy and waterproof so great for workouts and long wear.

The ship free for Prime members.

