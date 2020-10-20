This Walker Edison Farmhouse Stand Adds Countryside Charm to Your Entertainment Area, Now Just $150

Best Home DealsBest Home DealsThe best home, kitchen, smart home, and automotive deals from around the web, updated daily.
Walker Edison Farmhouse TV Stand | $150 | Amazon
Get the chickens into the coop and settle up for a nice staycation with Netflix. You won’t want to do anything else after you add this farmhouse-style TV stand to your entertainment center, which falls to $150 at Amazon after a $42 discount. Available in White Oak, this stand holds TVs up to 65 inches.
There’s a shelf in the middle for decorative items, while the cabinets on each side can hide your set-top boxes and consoles to keep them from clashing with your homestead style.
