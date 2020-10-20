Vote 2020 graphic
Everything you need to know about and expect during
the most important election of our lifetimes
It's all consuming.
ShopSubscribe
It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Best Home DealsHome Goods

This Walker Edison Farmhouse Stand Adds Countryside Charm to Your Entertainment Area, Now Just $150

hezeqiyah
Quentyn Kennemer
Filed to:Kinja Deals
Kinja DealsDealsAmazon Deals
338
Save
Walker Edison Farmhouse TV Stand | $150 | Amazon
Walker Edison Farmhouse TV Stand | $150 | Amazon
Image: Quentyn Kennemer
Best Home DealsBest Home DealsThe best home, kitchen, smart home, and automotive deals from around the web, updated daily.
PrevNextView All

Walker Edison Farmhouse TV Stand | $150 | Amazon

Get the chickens into the coop and settle up for a nice staycation with Netflix. You won’t want to do anything else after you add this farmhouse-style TV stand to your entertainment center, which falls to $150 at Amazon after a $42 discount. Available in White Oak, this stand holds TVs up to 65 inches.

Advertisement

There’s a shelf in the middle for decorative items, while the cabinets on each side can hide your set-top boxes and consoles to keep them from clashing with your homestead style.

Advertisement
G/O Media may get a commission
Tushy Spa Bidet
Tushy Spa Bidet
Quentyn Kennemer

Associate Editor. I'm trying to be the very best like no one ever was. To play every game in the world is my real test. Finding the time to is my cause.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The Inventory

Monday's Best Deals: Fenty Beauty Friends & Family Sale, Xbox Wireless Controllers, Le Creuset Cast Iron Pots, Razer BlackWidow Lite Keyboard, and More

The Best Computer Desk Is a Standing Desk: Your Top Options to Reach New Heights

The 10 Best Deals of October 19, 2020

Feast Your Eyes on the Best Outdoor Heaters to Keep Patio Dining Alive Through the Winter