This Walker Edison Farmhouse Stand Adds Countryside Charm to Your Entertainment Area, Now Just $150

Walker Edison Farmhouse TV Stand Image : Quentyn Kennemer

Walker Edison Farmhouse TV Stand | $150 | Amazon

Get the chickens into the coop and settle up for a nice staycation with Netflix. You won’t want to do anything else after you add t his farmhouse-style TV stand to your entertainment center, which falls to $150 at Amazon after a $42 discount. Available in White Oak, this stand holds TVs up to 65 inches.

There’s a shelf in the middle for decorative items, while the cabinets on each side can hide your set-top boxes and consoles to keep them from clashing with your homestead style.

