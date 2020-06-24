It's all consuming.
It's all consuming.
This Vornado Fan Packs a Big Punch in a Small Package, Now $15 off

Quentyn Kennemer
Vornado 633DC Energy Smart Fan | $85 | Amazon | Clip coupon on-site
Vornado 633DC Energy Smart Fan | $85 | Amazon | Clip coupon on-site

The phrase “big things come in small packages” is the perfect way to describe Vornado’s $16-off Energy Smart fan. This is billed as a floor model, but it’s small enough to go on a desk, and don’t let that fool you: This thing can blow!

Using an energy-efficient brushless DC motor, the fan has variable precision speed control to customize your airflow. Reviewers say you’ll be surprised with how much air you can get on the lower settings, offering a quiet whir that’s still powerful enough to keep you cool on hot summer days. Just clip the coupon at Amazon for the discount, and you’ll get a generous 10-year warranty to protect it from all the overtime you’ll require.

