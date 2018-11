Graphic: Shep McAllister

There will be no shortage of sexy surround sound and Dolby Atmos sound bar deals this Black Friday, but if you’re happy with a really good 2.1 system, or need a sound system for, say, a bedroom TV, this 36" Vizio for $98 is the way to go. That’s $50 less than usual, and it includes a wireless subwoofer.Â