This Vizio 65" Smart TV Is a Solid Bargain at $500

VIZIO 65" Class M-Series 4K (2160P) Ultra HD HDR Smart LED TV | $500 | Walmart

With 19 local dimming zones, Dolby Vision HDR support (that’s the good one), Apple AirPlay 2 support and built-in Chromecast, Vizio’s $500 6 5 “ Class M-Series 4K Smart TV is a bargain. We see this full array backlit TV go for $200 more elsewhere. Admittedly, this was $20 cheaper a little while ago but that price did not last long. This is still a solid option for those who want a big TV for not too much money.