This Vibration Machine Enhances Your Whole Body Workouts for $179

Graphic: Quentyn Kennemer

Whole Body Vibration Machine | $179 | MorningSave

You could buy yourself a cheap $20 step stool and call it your home gym, but a whole body vibration machine by Rock Solid Fitness, $179 at MorningSave, is much cooler. It sends good vibes all throughout your body to help promote fat burn and stimulate your innards.

You’ll get 99 different levels of vibration, a remote to switch between several onboard workout routines, a set of resistance bands to help, and built-in Bluetooth speakers to keep the musical motivation on deck.

This article was originally published by Quentyn Kennemer on 6/09/2020 and updated by Quentyn Kennemer with new information on 6/15/2020.

