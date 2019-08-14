Graphic: Shep McAllister

Ticket To Ride is one of my favorite board games, but sometimes, you don’t have a full hour to dedicate to a game. Enter Ticket to Ride Express: New York City 1960, which replaces the country or continent-spanning map of the main game with a map of lower Manhattan.



The rules are more or less the same, but you can get through a full round in just 15 New York minutes. Get it for $16, down from the usual $20, and an all-time low.