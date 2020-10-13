It’s Prime Day!
It's all consuming.
It's all consuming.
This VAVA Dual Dash Cam Packs Front and Rear Views Into One Unit, Now $30 off for Prime Day

Quentyn Kennemer
VAVA Dual Dash Cam | $170 | Amazon | Clip $10 coupon
Grab yourself a VAVA Dual Dash Cam for $30 off this Prime Day, bringing your total for a comprehensive road recording system down to $170. It runs at 1080p with both cameras going, but you can bump up to a crispier 2K (1440p) picture with just the forward camera activated.

It has all the works for recording road incidents, including 24/7 parking monitoring, bump detection, night vision, and loop recording with automatic video protection when it thinks an accident occurred.

