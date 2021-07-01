This USB C Docking Station is Down to $40 on Amazon Today

USB C Docking Station Graphic : Amazon

USB C Docking Station | $40 | Amazon

You’ve been working from home for over a year now and you’re still just hunched over your laptop screen while sitting on the couch? That’s no good. It’s time to invest in an actual working space for yourself. This docking station has 5 separate traditional USB ports (t hree USB 2.0 and two USB 3.0) as well as the option to connect to a monitor using VGA or HDMI (or both!). The PD Charging port is 100W and will keep your MacBook Pro or other compatible laptops fully charged while its docked. You can grab this USB C docking station from Amazon at 20% off right now.