Best Home Deals The best home, kitchen, smart home, and automotive deals from around the web, updated daily.

Today is a great day if you want robotic vacuum options. Right now Amazon’s got the Samsung POWERbot R7040 for $278, an all-time low price for this model.

It features a ton of vacuuming power, a suite of nine sensors that help it map out your room, and mercifully, a washable filter. This particular unit also includes Wi-Fi, Alexa support, and scheduling.