It’s not the sexiest vacuum out there—you still have to plug it in, in the year 2018—but the Bissell CleanView has terrific reviews, and includes a washable filter and a powerful TurboBrush tool for furniture. It’s been a hit on Amazon at its usual $70-$80, but you can get it for a low $68 in today’s Gold Box.